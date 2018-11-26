WWE RAW Preview: November 26th 2018

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.62K // 26 Nov 2018, 20:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins will respond to Dean Ambrose's games on this Monday Night RAW

WWE and RAW are building towards its next PPV, TLC, and the festive season is going to be action packed with interesting feuds and rivalries all around.

On last week's RAW, Braun Strowman was assaulted by Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley, and The Monster Among Men was legitimately injured on the show which will see him sit out for a while.

Stephanie McMahon announced a match between Strowman and Corbin for TLC, where a victory for Strowman will see him face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble, while a defeat for Corbin will see him removed as the RAW Acting GM.

We also saw Dean Ambrose taunt Seth Rollins throughout the night, and then assaulted him in the ring, while Nia Jax sent Ronda Rousey a message for when they face each other at TLC, next month.

What can we expect from the 26th November episode of RAW? Let us find out...

Seth Rollins to "refocus"

Will Ambrose attack Rollins again on this week's RAW?

Last week on RAW, Ambrose sent Rollins on a wild-goose chase, taunting the Intercontinental champion to come and find him. At the end of the show, Rollins did find and confront his former Shield brother, but Ambrose struck him with a low blow.

On this week's show, Rollins has issued an Open Challenge for his Intercontinental Championship belt on RAW, the same belt that he will put on the line at TLC against Dean Ambrose.

Ambrose and Rollins faced off at Starrcade on Saturday in a Steel Cage match for the Intercontinental Champion, which the champ won as he climbed out of the cage.

Time to refocus heading towards Ambrose and #TLC. I learn the most by testing myself...so the #ICTitle Open Challenge returns tomorrow night on #Raw. #mondaynightrollins It’s go time. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 26, 2018

Rollins seems to be ready for Ambrose, and wants to "test" himself by issuing an Open Challenge on RAW. The Architect has held the belt since winning it from Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam earlier this year. Who will Rollins face in the Open Challenge on RAW this week? Will Ambrose interfere and cost Rollins the match and his belt?

1 / 4 NEXT