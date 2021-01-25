WWE RAW Preview: Randy Orton to prevent big title change, Unexpected direction for Goldberg's character? (January 25th, 2021)

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the go-home episode of RAW to the Royal Rumble, and while the Red brand hasn't been too impressive in the build to the pay-per-view, there's a lot at stake. With less than a week left for the road to WrestleMania to begin, here's what to expect from RAW tonight.

#5. Is Alexa Bliss set for another major Championship victory on RAW?

Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss invited Asuka to her Playground last week on RAW, and it was there that she declared herself as an entrant to the 2021 Royal Rumble. For some reason, Asuka doesn't have a RAW Women's title match booked for the Royal Rumble.

But she does have an opponent for RAW - Alexa Bliss. In the main event of RAW, Alexa Bliss defeated Asuka in a stunning one-sided match and pinned her with the Sister Abigail. She faces Asuka for the RAW Women's title, and she could capture the sixth singles title in WWE.

Given how one-sided last week's non-title match, the assumption would be that Alexa Bliss is almost guaranteed another title. But that's not the only story that plays into this.

There's the entire Randy Orton factor that can't be ignored. Last week, Randy Orton revealed that he was wearing a mask to cover his face after Alexa Bliss shot a ball of fire on it. With a match against The Fiend Bray Wyatt still rumored for the Royal Rumble, there could be a lot happening in this match.

Randy Orton could end up helping Asuka retain the RAW Women's Championship. It wouldn't be a big, heroic move, but one to spite Alexa Bliss. How The Fiend plays into all of this, we can't be sure, but if there's any time for him to return - it's on the RAW before the Royal Rumble.