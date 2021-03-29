RAW Preview: Top Champion to suffer big defeat, Debuting star set to win Title at WrestleMania?

Welcome to the penultimate edition of RAW Preview before WrestleMania 37. The second last episode of RAW on the road to WrestleMania will see big matches, with several storylines quickly wrapping up before the biggest show of the year.

A three-week build between Fastlane and WrestleMania seems short, but a few of the storylines have been delivering. Here is what to expect on RAW this week:

#5. Sheamus takes on Riddle in a grudge match on RAW

Riddle vs. Sheamus - It's on.

Last week on RAW, Sheamus was unsuccessful against Bobby Lashley yet again. Although Sheamus has been on the losing end lately, his opponents have been the two Superstars competing for the WWE Title match at WrestleMania - Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Later on RAW, Sheamus was seen backstage. The United States Champion [Matt] Riddle was circling The Celtic Warrior and annoying him. Sheamus would proceed to take Riddle's scooter and attack him with it, kickstarting a feud.

Given the timing of it, we can only assume that this will be the direction for the United States Title on RAW. However, they will face off before WrestleMania. It was announced by WWE that Riddle would face Sheamus on RAW in a non-title match.

While having a WrestleMania match on free TV might take away some of its value, both Superstars have had a great run in 2021. Sheamus, in particular, has been incredible. He has had a resurgent run while being alongside and then against Drew McIntyre, and he emerged as a legitimate potential WWE Title contender.

If WWE is planning to set up a Riddle vs. Sheamus match at WrestleMania, then we fully expect The Celtic Warrior to emerge victorious. Otherwise, the match on RAW could always end with a non-finish that would be a bit controversial.

1 / 5 NEXT