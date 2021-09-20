RAW before Extreme Rules Preview: Top star to get pinned after 643 days, WWE Legend to get last title opportunity?

It's the go-home episode of RAW before Extreme Rules and it will be a huge one. WWE has already announced a few big matches and segments with direct implications for Extreme Rules and possibly even Survivor Series.

RAW was certainly better than SmackDown last week, which is not something we can say that often. But here's what you need to look forward to on a stacked go-home episode of RAW.

#5. A New Day Celebration on RAW to be topped off with the ultimate return

This episode of RAW is going to be a huge one for one reason alone -- The New Day vs The Bloodline. It was a match that many had anticipated for Survivor Series 2021, but we're getting it on free television.

At first, there will be a New Day celebration with the iconic trio having a party for the new WWE Champion, Big E.

Roman Reigns has been a busy man on SmackDown and hasn't taken the rare open brand invitation. The Universal Champion is returning to RAW after over a year away.

This past week on SmackDown, Big E made his triumphant return as the WWE Champion, confronting Universal titleholder Roman Reigns. While teasing a dream clash at Survivor Series, the night didn't end well for Big E.

The Bloodline ultimately got the better of him and he was surrounded and ambushed by The Usos.

Soon after that, it was revealed that Reigns would return to RAW along with The Usos to take on The New Day. It's a dream match, especially considering the epic New Day vs Usos feud in 2017.

However, neither Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, or The Usos will be in the spotlight. It's the new WWE Champion Big E and Roman Reigns who will have the limelight on them.

WWE needs big things to happen, and one thing that hasn't happened in 643 days is Roman Reigns getting pinned. Funnily enough, Baron Corbin was the last man to pin The Tribal Chief while he was The King.

Their careers have taken two completely different directions since then. As there needs to be something big that happens, Big E pinning Reigns might just be it. By being the first one to do so in 643 days, he will make a statement as the WWE Champion.

It also instantly sets up a Survivor Series RAW vs SmackDown clash. It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but the above-mentioned finish is a lot more interesting than The Usos or Kingston and Woods getting pinned.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam