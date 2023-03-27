WWE RAW Preview: Will John Cena put Austin Theory in his place tonight? 

John Cena could make a blockbuster return on tonight's episode of WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 39.

As you may know, The Cenation Leader is scheduled to lock horns with Austin Thoery for the United States Championship at The Show of Shows. Given that this will be the go-home edition of WWE RAW before 'Mania, fans can expect the veteran to make a comeback to hype his high-profile clash against Theory.

The former United States Champion might get involved in a war of words with the current one on tonight's show. The company could have Cena fire verbal volleys at Theory before vowing to end his reign at WrestleMania 39. Given that the youngster is likely to retain his title at the event, fans can expect Big Match John to stand tall over his rival on this week's WWE RAW.

The first-time-ever bout between the pair came to fruition on the March 6 edition of WWE RAW, where Austin Theory challenged John Cena to a WrestleMania match. However, things didn't turn out too well for Theory during the segment.

While the current United States Champion was completely overshadowed by The Cenation Leader during the exchange, Theory seems to be a man on a mission ever since. The 25-year-old star has registered a few big wins against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in the last couple of weeks and is running high on confidence. It will be interesting to see how things transpire when the duo potentially come face-to-face on RAW tonight.

What else is in store on WWE RAW tonight?

Tonight's RAW will emanate live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Stamford-based company has announced a weigh-in featuring Brock Lesnar and Omos for tonight's show. Furthermore, current Women's Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch will appear in a special edition of Miz TV.

Besides that, WWE has announced two huge matches for tonight's show. Cody Rhodes will take on Solo Sikoa, and The Street Profits and Braun Strowman & Ricochet will lock horns with The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy. Given the match card, fans can expect an action-packed episode of the red show tonight.

Should John Cena beat Austin Theory at The Show of Shows? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

