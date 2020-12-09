WWE RAW ratings and viewership for December 7th revealed

As WWE heads toward its final pay-per-view of the year in TLC, ratings for its flagship show WWE RAW are looking steady. However, they're obviously not where the company wants them to be. This week's edition, in particular, saw a small decrease in both the viewership and ratings numbers.

This week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.736 million viewers, down from last week's 1.741 million. It is such a small difference, it probably isn't even noticeable to someone not paying extra close attention.

In the usual trend for WWE RAW in recent times, they lost a considerable amount of viewers between hours one and three. WWE started the show with 1.852 million, but had 1.583 million by the end of the evening.

RAW: 1.74 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) December 9, 2020

WWE RAW sees a slight decrease in both ratings and viewership this week

As for the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw a minor decrease this week with a 0.51. It's down from last week's 0.52, which is, again, such a minor decrease that it really should be no cause of concern for WWE.

The 18-49 demo also decreased throughout the evening, starting with 0.55 and ending with a 0.47. You have to believe some better main events with definitive finishes in the future might help WWE try to maintain its viewership throughout the course of the show.

Regardless of that, while even being up against ESPN NFL's Monday Night Football, all three hours of WWE RAW were in the top seven spots of Cables top 150 for the evening.

Last night's edition of WWE RAW was headlined by Randy Orton going one on one with Bray Wyatt. It also saw a handicap match featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Sheamus squaring off against AJ Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison.

