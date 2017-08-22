WWE RAW Results 21st August 2017, Latest Monday Night Raw winners and video highlights

WWE went all guns blazing on the RAW after SummerSlam

by Rohit Nath Top 5 / Top 10 22 Aug 2017, 08:50 IST

WWE fired all the cylinders for Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW promised to be quite the ride with it being the first RAW after SummerSlam. Many questions were left from SummerSlam, but were they answered?

Brock Lesnar gets his next challenger

Brock Lesnar met a similar fate with Braun Strowman that he did in SummerSlam

The Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was in high spirits with a big grin on his face as he walked out STILL Universal Champion. The crowd gave loud chants of "Suplex City". Paul Heyman hyped Lesnar's win, and the crowd was eating it up.

Paul Heyman mentioned Brock Lesnar pinning Roman Reigns, which received a huge pop and "Yes" chants. Braun Strowman came out, and without saying a word, started assaulting Lesnar viciously. He hit the Universal Champion with not one, but two vicious powerslams.

Braun posed with the title and stood tall and then left the ring.