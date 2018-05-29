WWE Raw results 28th May 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Huge surprises were in store for the fans on tonight's episode of RAW, including the possible injury of a current champion.

This week's Monday Night RAW remained slow paced.

This week's Monday Night RAW kicked off with a short video reel to honour the fallen soldiers on the occasion of Memorial Day. The crowd was chanting 'USA...USA...' as Braun Strowman made his entrance.

He said he's confident that he will win the Money in the Bank briefcase and be called Mr Monster in the Bank. He also mentioned that he'll cash in the briefcase against Brock Lesnar and Finn Balor interrupted him with his entrance.

Balor asked Stroman not to be so sure and the Monster Amongst Men called him a 'little man'. Finn slapped Braun in the face and Strowman threw him out of the ring. Kurt Angle came in and announced the rematch between the two as the first match of the night.

#1 Finn Balor vs Braun Strowman

Finn Balor regrets slapping Braun Strowman

Strowman threw Balor across the ring as the match started. Finn dodged a right hand but took another to the gut followed by a headbutt. Bobby Roode was watching the match from backstage and Kevin Owens was on commentary duty.

Balor hit Braun with a double dropkick but barely managed to hurt him. The two traded right hands and Balor went down. Strowman stepped on Balor's chest before throwing him around some more. The Demon King went for a dropkick and Braun retaliated with a kick of his own. Kevin Owens got on the stage mic, abandoning his commentary spot and distracted Strowman as we headed into commercials.

Balor was outside when we returned and Strowman took him out with a running tackle. Finn threw Braun head first into the ring post and once in the ring, he tossed Strowman over the ropes and out with a dropkick. Balor followed up with a dive over the top rope but Braun recovered immediately.

Braun took a double stomp on the back and then a Coupe de Grace. Balor was about to finish the match when Kevin Owens interrupted Balor and threw him outside, causing the match to end in a DQ finish. KO then took out a ladder from under the ring and hit Finn with it. He then went to attack Strowman in the ring but The Monster overpowered KO.

Owens was thrown out of the ring the ladder followed him, hitting the ground just inches away from him, thanks to Braun Strowman.

Result: Finn Balor vs Braun Strowman ended in a DQ finish

Backstage, KO was in a hurry to leave the venue and Kurt Angle tells him he can't because he has a match against Bobby Roode. KO retreated to the locker room and Angle stood, smiling.

Elias kept insulting the crowd during his performance, even calling them 'disgusting'. He asked for the lighting and audio to be fixed and called himself a 'renaissance man'. The performance was cut short with the entrance of Seth Rollins. Rollins threw out Elias' seat and motioned for him to leave the ring. Elias left and Rollins got ready for his title match with Jinder Mahal.