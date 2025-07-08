WWE RAW Results: 6-time champ injured during match; Goldberg takes down top champ; huge reunion (7/7/25)

Seth Rollins kicked off WWE RAW with his usual posse and let Bron Breakker get on the mic. Breakker said that he wanted to be the top guy in WWE without Sami Zayn.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Breakker said he was going to take Sami out for good tonight before Rollins handed the mic over to Bronson Reed. Bronson said that he'll take down Jey Uso tonight as well and get him out of their way.

Expand Tweet

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Rollins took the mic and said that they would wipe Sami and Jey out first before he himself takes down Penta in the main event. He called Penta out in Spanish before welcoming us to the show as RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results (July 7, 2025):

Kairi Sane def. Roxanne Perez

Bron Breakker def. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed via DQ

El Grande Americano def. Dragon Lee

Seth Rollins def. Penta

Ad

Finn Balor was in The Judgment Day clubhouse, and we saw a shrine to Liv Morgan that Roxanne Perez had made for Dominik Mysterio. Raquel pointed out that Liv wasn't gone forever before Finn Balor told them that it would take a lot of time for her to return.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Raquel was a little annoyed before AJ Styles showed up and motioned that he had his eyes on Dominik and his IC Title. Dom showed us the doctor's note before RAW continued.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE RAW Results: Kairi Sane vs. Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez started off strong and sent Kairi Sane into the corner before the latter came back with a sunset flip. Kairi hit the head scissors before Roxanne blocked a top rope move.

Sane came back with a blockbuster before Roxanne hit a moonsault for a near fall. Kairi got an Alabama Slam before Raquel Rodriguez interfered, and Sane took both Perez and Raquel out with a dive to the floor. Back in the ring, Kairi blocked the Pop Rox and got the win off the backslide.

Ad

Result: Kairi Sane def. Roxanne Perez on RAW

Rodriguez came out and helped Perez attack Kairi after the match. Asuka came out to make the save before hitting the Empress Impact. Kairi came back with the Elbow Drop before RAW moved on.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

Sami Zayn was backstage with his ribs taped up after the attack from Karrion Kross last week. He said that he would take down Bron Breakker tonight and then worry about Kross.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chad Gable was hurt and tried to call off El Grande's match, but Adam Pearce wasn't having it. Ivy Nile asked to be added to the Evolution Battle Royal, and Adam made it official before Asuka and Kairi showed up looking for a match against The Judgment Day.

Adam suggested that Asuka and Kairi reunite as The Kabuki Warriors and go to Evolution to represent RAW before setting up the match.

Ad

Nikki Bella was in a promo talking about how she respected the current roster of women's talent before saying that she wanted to get back in the ring. She would be joining the Evolution Battle Royal and hoping to win the match.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sami Zayn was headed for the match with Breakker when Karrion Kross attacked him again with a steel pipe. Sami was hurt but decided to go ahead with the match anyway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE RAW Results: Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn

Bron Breakker was dominating off the bat before getting the double knee gutbuster. Bron taunted Sami before grabbing him by the hair and smashing his head into the mat.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sami came back with a big clothesline and tried for a top rope move but was caught with a spear. Breakker sent him outside and hit the running spear before Zayn took a third in the ring and went down for the three-count.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Sami Zayn on RAW

Grade: B

The New Day were mourning their title loss backstage and wanted a rematch. The War Raiders came in to tell them that, according to The New Day's own rules, only new teams would be eligible for title shots.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Becky Lynch was out next and wondered how two losers earned a title shot against her at Evolution. She beat both Bayley and Lyra and said that she should be able to pick her own opponent like IYO SKY and Tiffany Stratton. The Man said that it was statistically impossible to tie a wrestling match and accused them of being in cahoots.

Bayley came out, but Lyra Valkyria interrupted her and walked to the ring before they both said that they deserved the title shot. Bayley said that she didn't need any more friends and that all she needed was the title belt.

Ad

Becky tried to drive a wedge between the two challengers, and it was working as Lyra said that Bayley was just like Becky, calling them both massive disappointments. Becky called Lyra a little b*tch for raising Becky's hand after she won the title before Valkyria hit them both with the Nightwing and stood over them as RAW moved on.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins was giving his boys a pep talk backstage when Paul Heyman came in to tell them that the former six-time champ, Sami Zayn, was out indefinitely after tonight's beating from Bron and Kross. Rollins told Reed that he should do the same to Jey Uso before we headed for the following match.

WWE RAW Results: Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bronson Reed started off strong before Jey sent him outside and hit a big dive before sitting him down on a chair and hitting a superkick. Jey tried for a second dive, but Reed tossed the chair at Uso, stopping him in his tracks and having the match called off.

Result: Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed via DQ on RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

The referee called for a disqualification before Reed hit two tsunamis. Officials came out to save Uso, and Reed walked off as Jey was carried out of the ring.

Grade: D

WWE RAW Results: El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee

El Grande Americano was out next as Michael Cole pointed out that he looked a lot different and was a foot taller. It was possibly Julius Creed under the mask, and Cole called him an impostor. El Grande could barely see through the mask, which was too small, and Lee got some big moves on him early on.

Ad

Lee got a big dropkick and sent Americano outside before the latter sent him into the steel steps and over the barricades. Back in the ring, Grande tried to unmask Lee before the latter came back with a powerbomb. Lee got the double stomp in the corner for a near fall before Grande came back with a headbutt and got the win.

Result: El Grande Americano def. Dragon Lee on RAW

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

Paul Heyman said something to Penta backstage before Bron came in and threatened the masked superstar. Penta said Cero Miedo before walking off.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were in an interview, and Kross said that he was going to attack Sami every time he saw him unless Zayn admitted that Kross had told the truth.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther was out next to talk about his match against Goldberg. He said that after all the insults, Bill hadn't done anything to the champ, meaning that he was afraid.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Goldberg showed up to the arena in a red muscle car and headed to the ring before punching the champ down. Gunther fell and quickly fled the ring as Goldberg reminded him that they only had five days left till the match.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Natalya and Maxxine Dupri were announced for the Evolution Battle Royal and said that they would be working together in the match.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins vs. Penta

Expand Tweet

Ad

Penta got the first takedown before sending Rollins into the announce desk twice. Rollins ducked a strike into the ring post, causing Penta to hit the steel and hurt his hand. Penta blocked the pedigree and sent Seth Rollins back outside for a big dive.

Rollins was bleeding from the forehead already as he took Penta down in the corner and got a big frog splash. Penta got the Penta Driver before Rollins countered the Sacrifice and hit a bucklebomb.

Ad

Penta came back with the Mexican Destroyer before Rollins got the low blow. Rollins got the stomp and picked up the win before telling Heyman to bring out his boys.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Penta on RAW

Grade: B+

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker showed up after the match, but LA Knight came out of nowhere and hit the BFT on Rollins. Knight ran off into the crowd, and Bron and Bronson failed to chase him as RAW went off the air.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jojo Jojo Nilanjan Das began writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2015, a path he discovered through a friend. He is known for his live reporting, which gives fans an unbiased and accurate account of events as they happen.



With a Bachelor's in Mass Communication and Journalism, Jojo briefly worked as a research analyst and a graphic designer before starting at Sportskeeda. He remembers getting hooked on RAW and SmackDown in school in the early 2000s.



Jojo's favorite wrestler is Finn Balor, and he has interviewed WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. When he is not covering the live shows, he can be found updating himself about the latest technology, playing games, or practicing music. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!