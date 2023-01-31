WWE RAW Results: 6-Time champ returns; Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponent confirmed - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (January 30, 2023)

Cody Rhodes kicked off the RAW after Royal Rumble and got a big reaction from the crowd. Cody reminisced about his life and career so far before talking about going after The Bloodline.

Rhodes said that in 62 days at WrestleMania, he would dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion before he was interrupted by Judgment Day. Balor accused Cody of ruining his Royal Rumble, and Priest said that he was handed the number 30 position.

Dominik made fun of Cody's dad, and the latter challenged them to a match later tonight. Edge ran out and attacked Judgment Day, and Cody joined in before RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results (January 30, 2023): Chad Gable vs. Seth Rollins - Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Gable had the upper hand early on and sent Rollins outside before getting a senton off the apron. Back in the ring, Rollins got a buckle bomb before hitting the Falcon Arrow for a near fall.

Rollins kicked out of a DDT before blocking a German Suplex. Gable got the Ankle lock off a counter, but Rollins got out of it and got the Pedigree with an injured knee before picking up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Chad Gable

Grade: B

Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY on RAW

LeRae was sent outside with a dropkick before SKY hit a big dive on her. Candice recovered and hit a springboard move of her own, taking Io out at ringside. IYO dropped LeRae on the apron before getting a double knee strike in the corner.

LeRae got a big suplex for a near fall before getting a Poison Rana off a counter. Io got the moonsault, but LeRae got her knees up. Candice went for a codebreaker and the pin, but Bayley and Kai distracted the ref. IYO came back with a sunset flip off the distraction before getting the pin.

Result: Iyo Sky def. Candice LeRae

Grade: B-

Rhea Ripley was out next on RAW and recalled the time Charlotte beat her at WrestleMania years ago, and now it was time for her to put Flair in her place. Ripley challenged Charlotte to a title match at WrestleMania and hoped to dethrone the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Baron Corbin vs. Johnny Gargano - Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match on RAW

Corbin was in control early on and got a big boot, and some strikes before the match went outside, and Gargano took a chokeslam on the barricades. Gargano got a big spear but failed to get the pin.

Corbin took a superkick and came back with a clothesline before getting the Deep Six for a near fall. JBL tried to interfere, but Dexter Lumis threatened him with an axe and stabbed his hat with the object.

In the ring, Gargano dodged the End of Days and got a rollup for the win.

Result: Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin

Grade: B

The VIP Lounge with MVP was back, and the guest was Austin Theory. The United States Champion came out and instantly wanted to change the name of the show to 'Austin Theory Live.' The crowd booed him before they moved on to the topic of Bobby Lashley.

MVP said Lashley could beat Theory, but the champ disagreed. Theory brought up the fact that Lashley had Brock Lesnar to worry about before Bobby Lashley walked out.

Lashley chased after Theory and took him out before doing the same to MVP. Theory fled the ring and yelled back that Lashley was the past and he was the future before heading backstage.

Rick Boogs vs. The Miz on RAW

The Miz was out next and complained about being the first man to be eliminated in the Royal Rumble. He said that he deserved better, and Adam Pearce came out and said that he had an opponent for him, and it was the returning Rick Boogs!

The Miz said that he was in a suit, and Pearce called for a match anyway. Miz tried to run away, but Boogs caught him with a big slam and deadlifted the A-Lister before taking him down for the pin.

Result: Rick Boogs def. The Miz

Grade: C

Bayley was out next on RAW, and she was quickly interrupted by Becky Lynch. Bayley said that Becky was overrated and that she wasn't good enough for the title before taking a shot at her marriage.

Becky asked for s steel cage match again, and Bayley said no before Lynch dragged Dakota Kai by the hair and was about to attack her with a steel chair before Bayley accepted the match to save her teammate.

Chelsea Green was backstage on RAW and demanded a private locker room, special water, and Swiss chocolate.

Bronson Reed vs. Dolph Ziggler - Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match on RAW

Reed got an early takedown before tossing Ziggler around the ring. Ziggler got a big DDT and a ZigZag before Reed kicked out and got a big powerbomb. Reed came back with a tsunami and picked up a quick win.

Result: Bronson Reed def. Dolph Ziggler

Grade: C

Carmella was back on RAW, and Asuka came out and creeped her out with blue mist in her mouth.

Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor on RAW

Rhodes started off strong and hit a stalling vertical suplex early on before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Balor went after the surgically repaired pectoral muscle and took Cody down for a near fall.

Cody sent Balor outside and hit a big dive before Priest and Dom interfered but got sent over the announcers' desk. Back in the ring, Balor blocked a Cody Cutter before Cody got a superplex.

Balor took the Cody Cutter but kicked out before sending Rhodes outside. Priest and Dom cornered Cody, but Edge came out and attacked the duo. Dom took a spear before Ripley attacked Edge, causing Beth Phoenix to come out and hit a spear on Rhea.

Finn got the double stomp and went up top, but Edge ran a distraction, leading to Cody countering the Coupe de Grace. Rhodes hit three Cross Rhodes back to back and got the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

Grade: A

Episode rating: B+

We got some big returns tonight, including Carmella and Rick Boogs, while Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley announced their WrestleMania opponents.

