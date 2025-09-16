WWE RAW Results: AJ Lee attacked; LA Knight takes down former world champ; huge return (9/15/25)

Jey Uso was jumped by LA Knight before RAW began, and referees and Adam Pearce had to separate the two.WWE @WWELINKChaos backstage before the show startsJohn Cena kicked off WWE RAW and talked about playing football down the street from the venue. He said that he also had a lot of family there and wished his niece a happy birthday before talking about Brock Lesnar.John added that he only had six appearances left in WWE, and it would be safest to say no to Lesnar since he was afraid and could lose the match. But still, he was going to face The Beast no matter how many suplexes he had to take. He said that his jorts were stronger than Brock's jeans, and if Lesnar wants some, he should come get some before RAW moved on.WWE @WWELINKJohn Cena is ready to face Brock LesnarWWE RAW Results (September 15, 2025):Lyra Valkyria def. Roxanne PerezPenta def. Kofi KingstonEl Grande Americano def. Dragon LeeStephanie Vaquer def. Kairi SaneBron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed def. Jimmy Uso &amp; LA KnightBackstage on RAW, Jey Uso was angry that LA Knight was teaming up with Jimmy, but Knight said that that's how it's gonna be before storming off.WWE RAW Results: Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne PerezLyra Valkyria was in control early on, and Roxanne came back with some kicks before Raquel tried to interfere. The referee sent Raquel backstage before Perez was sent outside and took a dropkick before Valkyria hit a big move in the ring for a near fall.Perez got a big counter and attacked Lyra's injured back before getting a top rope move for a near fall. Lyra lifted her up and hit the Nightwing before picking up the win.Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Roxanne Perez on RAWGrade: BAfter the match, Raquel Rodriguez showed up and attacked Lyra before Bayley made her return to make the save. She took The Judgment Day down and hit Perez with the Bayley-to-belly before trying to help Lyra. Valkyria ignored her and walked off before The Role Model went on to hug the commentary team and other members of the crew.WWE @WWELINKBayley is back!Adam Pearce oversaw a contract signing between Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY backstage for Wrestlepalooza. They shook hands, and then The Kabuki Warriors showed up. Asuka trash-talked Stephanie and asked if she would face Kairi Sane tonight, and Vaquer agreed to the match.WWE @WWELINKIYO and Vaquer sign the match contractJimmy Uso was backstage and said that he didn't know what was up with Jey. LA Knight said that it wasn't about Jey and that he just needed a tag partner tonight, so he asked Jimmy. Jimmy added that he and Jey were going to get their revenge on The Vision at Wrestlepalooza.WWE RAW Results: Kofi Kingston vs. PentaKofi Kingston tried to run off right off the bat, and Penta took him down with a superkick. Back in the ring, Grayson Waller taunted Penta and allowed Kofi to get some moves in.WWE @WWELINKKofi faces PentaKingston dodged the Penta Driver, and Kofi hit the SOS for a near fall. Xavier Woods ran interference, and Waller tried to get a cheap shot, but Penta took him out. Penta got a big springboard move before getting the win.Result: Penta def. Kofi Kingston on RAWGrade: CSeth Rollins and Becky Lynch were out next and got CM Punk chants from the crowd before AJ Lee and CM Punk joined them. Punk asked Rollins who their team leader was, saying: &quot;Who's the man?&quot;Punk questioned that Rollins and Becky were the biggest couple in wrestling and said that they shared one brain cell and a wardrobe. Rollins fired back and said that he was going to hurt Punk and that the latter would regret bringing AJ into this.WWE @WWELINKAJ Lee and CM Punk show up on RAWLynch said that bringing AJ Lee back after ten years was irresponsible and asked Lee about her previously injured neck, which caused her to retire. Becky planned to retire her once more, and Lee thanked Becky for reading her book, but said that she hadn't read Lynch's.WWE @WWELINKLee and Punk are not backing downAJ added that Becky had a point, but she had won two titles with the injured neck, and she was unpredictable. Rollins made a joke about Punk leaving when things don't go his way before saying that when Becky retires Lee, he should leave again. AJ walked up and slapped Rollins, who motioned for Becky to attack her.WWE @WWELINKAJ Lee slaps RollinsBecky hesitated, and they argued before Lynch stormed off, saying that Seth needed to handle it himself. Rollins took Punk down and walked off before Becky came back and hit the Manhandle slam on AJ. She slapped Punk a few times before retreating with Rollins as CM Punk checked on AJ.WWE @WWELINKBecky gets revengeWWE RAW Results: Dragon Lee vs. El Grande AmericanoDragon Lee got some big moves early on before getting a near fall. El Grande came back with some chops but took the top rope Frankensteiner. Dragon got a big dive to the floor before heading back to the ring.El Grande the second appeared and hit a kick to distract Lee, and AJ Styles came out to even the numbers. A third El Grande showed up and took AJ down with a DDT before Grandes two and three helped the first get the win.Result: El Grande Americano def. Dragon Lee on RAWWWE @WWELINKWe got multiple El Grandes at ringside!Grade: CLyra Valkyria was backstage and walked up on Bayley, who was arguing with herself. Lyra thanked Bayley for the help, but the latter went off on her and called her an idiot.WWE @WWELINKBayley is losing itWWE RAW Results: Kairi Sane vs. Stephanie VaquerVaquer was in control early on and got a headlock in before Kairi missed a powerbomb to the floor. Vaquer got her with the double stomp and sent her into the corner for a dropkick.Vaquer got the double stomp in the corner before hitting the sunset flip. Kairi came back with backfists and took a dragon screw before joining Asuka at ringside. Vaquer took them out with a dive before getting the Devil's Kiss and the SVB in the ring for the win.Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. Kairi Sane on RAWGrade: B-After the match, Asuka confronted Vaquer, but IYO SKY got in the way. The two argued before Asuka walked off, and IYO shook hands with Vaquer.WWE @WWELINKVaquer and IYO shake handsBackstage on RAW, SKY told Asuka to stay out of her business, and the latter said 'Fine, but you're not going to win.'Backstage in The Judgment Day clubhouse, they were celebrating Dominik Mysterio's big win before Finn Balor wanted to stop it since Roxanne and Raquel had a bad night.Finn was upset about El Grande Americano being there and asked what Dom offered Grande for his help. Mysterio said that Grande helped him because he was the King of Luchadors and wanted nothing in return. He even told Finn to ask Grande for help next time to prove it.Rusev walked in and, after Dom refused his handshake, said that he was going to be the next Intercontinental Champion before walking off.WWE RAW Results: Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed vs. Jimmy Uso &amp; LA KnightJimmy and Breakker kicked off the match, and Reed tagged in early on with the heels in control. Jimmy got the hip attack and sent Reed outside before doing the same to Bron Breakker.Back in the ring, Jimmy hit Whisper in the Wind before Knight came in and caught a big knee from Bron. Knight sent Bron outside, and Uso hit a splash on The Vision to the floor. In the ring, Uso hit the superkick but took the spear. Breakker took down Knight before Reed hit the Death Valley Driver on Uso for the win.Result: Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed def. Jimmy Uso &amp; LA Knight on RAWGrade: BAfter the match, The Vision attacked Jimmy Uso. Jey Uso showed up to make the save and chased off The Vision with a steel chair. As Jey was helping Jimmy up, LA Knight tried to attack him with the chair, but then stopped. Jey shook Knight's hand, but as soon as he turned around, Knight hit him with the BFT and walked out before RAW went off the air.