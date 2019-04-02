WWE RAW Results April 1st 2019, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.03K // 02 Apr 2019, 08:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A memorable RAW before WrestleMania saw two top stars get arrested

RAW kicked off with Stephanie McMahon making an announcement, stating that the winner of the Women's main event will be a Winner Takes All.

Lesnar and Heyman came out to do their usual song and dance and Seth Rollins attacked Brock Lesnar to make a big statement, less than a week before WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks, Bayley, Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs The IIconics and Tamina and Nia Jax

A big eight-woman match was the first of the night

Beth Phoenix wanted to start but Sasha tagged herself in. She nearly tripped in an arm drag but tagged Bayley in. Sasha tagged in again, but Natalya tagged herself in, and now Phoenix was in. Billie Kay was tagged in and Phoenix instantly showed her power by lifting her up. Peyton Royce dragged her down while Sasha & Bayley came and shoved her down.

After the break, Peyton Royce was dominating Bayley and she tried to tag in Nia Jax and Tamina but they refuse to tag in. Beth Phoenix tagged herself in and she was fired up. She planted Royce on the mat face-first and as she charged, Tamina pulled the ropes down, and Beth Phoenix fell hard before she then ran through Tamina on the barricade.

Royce tried to take advantage and slapped her one time too many. She hit the GlamSlam on Royce for the win.

Result: Sasha Banks, Bayley, Beth Phoenix & Natalya def. The IIconics and Tamina and Nia Jax

Advertisement

Batista came out to a huge reaction from the audience. Dave beat around the bush for a while, giving us stern looks and angry stares before muttering three words: "Kiss my a**". With that statement, Batista walked out, only six days away from the carnage he and Triple H will surely cause at WrestleMania.

Elias was still seen outside MetLife Stadium, getting ready for his WrestleMania performance.

1 / 6 NEXT

Advertisement