WWE RAW Results April 29th, 2019: Winners, video highlights, Grades for latest Monday Night Raw

Alexa Bliss kicked off RAW and introduced the upcoming Money in the Bank matches where 8 men and 8 women from both brands would be competing for the two briefcases.

She then announced the four men from RAW who would partake in the Money in the Bank match: Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Baron Corbin & Drew McIntyre.

The four men occupied a ring and started antagonizing each other before Strowman suggested a tag team match which was set to start after the commercials.

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Baron Corbin & Drew McIntyre

Corbin and Strowman started things off with Strowman sending Corbin out before tagging in Ricochet who jumped onto Corbin, both inside and outside. A confused Corbin tagged McIntyre in. McIntyre slowed Ricochet down before tagging Corbin back in.

Corbin was in control and Ricochet missed his shots before getting taken out. Corbin tried to blindside Strowman but got chased around the ring, only for Strowman to eat a Claymore Kick on the outside.

In the ring, Corbin tagged himself in after Ricochet took a Claymore and went for the pin. Ricochet turned it around and Strowman hit a powerslam before Ricochet got the win with a Shooting Star Press.

Result: Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Baron Corbin & Drew McIntyre

Match rating: B

The Usos vs. Gallows & Anderson

Anderson kicked off the match while the Usos took turns hitting moves on the returning Superstar. Gallows tagged in and took control of Jimmy in the ring and sent him into the turnbuckles and then outside. Gallows drove Jimmy into the barricades as we broke for commercials.

We retuned to see Anderson in control before tagging in Galoows again and Jimmy was still on the chopping block. Jimmy hit a spinning Enzugiri and tagged in Jey while Anderson was tagged in as well. Anderson took a few hits and delivered a spinebuster.The Usos hit double Superkicks and then landed a splash on Galoows for the win.

Result: The Usos def. Gallows & Anderson

Match rating: C

