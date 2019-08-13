WWE RAW Results August 12th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 21.71K // 13 Aug 2019, 08:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins kicked off RAW and was giving his victory speech when AJ Styles interrupted him. Styles said that he wanted to prove that he was a better champion than Rollins and challenged him to a champion vs. champion match later in the night. Seth agreed to the match and with had, we had our main event scheduled for the night.

The Street Profits were backstage and were joined by Sami Zayn who was dissing Rollins and then Samoa Joe, who happened to be standing right behind him. Joe invited Sami to the ring to settle the argument and the match was up next. We learned in a short commercial that the King of the Ring tournament was set to return after four years, next week on RAW.

Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe

Joe didn't give Zayn any time to react and took him down within moments with a Coquina Clutch. Zayn was out cold and just like that, we had our first match of the night end within a couple of minutes.

Joe got on the mic after the match and called out the audience for making him a suspect in the attacks on Roman Reigns. He said he forgave Reigns but not the fans for antagonizing him. Seems like the face turn was not to be after all.

Result: Samoa Joe def. Sami Zayn via Submission

Match rating: B

Advertisement

Dolph Ziggler and the Miz were out next and Ziggler was selling his injuries from last night. He called Miz a coward and said that he didn't have what it takes to beat Dolph and so he had to trick him into fighting Goldberg.

The Miz was looking for a match and Ziggler said that he screwed himself over because Goldberg made sure he Dolph wasn't going to be able to compete due to his injuries. That was a lie, of course, as the moment that Miz turned around, Ziggler attacked him from behind. Dolph wnt ham on Miz as officials rushed the ring to break it up. We headed to commercials and when we returned, a match had been sactioned between the two.

1 / 8 NEXT