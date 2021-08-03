RAW Results: Lashley answers WWE legend's challenge; Shocking finish to brutal title match

Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off RAW and they talked about how Goldberg's challenge was an insult to Lashley and how it would end badly for the Hall of Famer. MVP asked the audience if they wanted to remember Golberg as a 'champ or a casualty'.

Goldberg walked out and said that Lashley was scared out of his mind to accept his challenge. Goldberg said Lashley would 'die by the spear' and that at SummerSlam, Lashley was next, before walking out.

MVP pointed out that Goldberg's son was in the front row and they went up to threaten him before Goldberg returned and speared Lashley before walking out with his son.

Drew McIntyre vs. Veer & Shanky on RAW

Drew was dominating early on but Veer managed to take him down for a bit before Drew wiped him out with a neckbreaker and knocked Shanky off the apron.

Drew hit a spine buster and set up for the Claymore finish but Shanky grabbed him by the ankles. Jinder got in the ring with a steel chair and attacked Drew with it, ending the match in a DQ.

Result: Drew McIntyre wins against Veer & Shanky via DQ

Jinder and his squad all got steel chairs and Drew went and got his sword. Drew wiped Jinder and Veer out and Shanky retreated on his own while McIntyre stayed in the ring, brandishing his sword.

Grade: C

Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley on RAW

Jax was dominating and no-sold Ripley's offense before sending her into the ring post with a tackle. Rhea tried for the riptide but failed before she managed to sidestep a tackle and dive on Baszler on the outside. Jax hit a Samoan drop on the barricades before we headed for a break on RAW.

1 / 8 NEXT

Edited by Anirban Banerjee