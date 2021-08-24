RAW Results: Big betrayal sees top team breakup; Charlotte confronted by former Women's Champion

Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off RAW and the latter was about to explain the events from SummerSlam. MVP said that Goldberg fought well against Bobby but he made Lashley angry and the champ gets stronger when he's angry.

MVP called Goldberg a coward for quitting and recalled that after the match, Gage attacked Lashley from behind, resulting in him being put in the Hurt Lock. They said they did not owe Goldberg or Gage an apology before Damian Priest made his entrance.

Priest joined Lashley in the ring and mocked The All Mighty for acting like a tough guy and challenged him to a match tonight. The Archer Of Infamy added that if Lashley rejected the challenge, he was a coward. Lashley attacked the new US Champion but Priest fired back and made Lashley retreat from the ring. MVP declared that the match was on.

Bobby Lashley vs. Damian Priest on RAW

Lashley took Damian down right away and sent him into the corner for some big strikes. Priest got up and landed a counter but took a big slam. Bobby set up for the spear but took a kick to the face.

Priest hit some big kicks and dropped the WWE Champ to the mat when Sheamus came in and attacked him from behind. The match was called off and Lashley teamed up with Sheamus to beat the hell out of Priest.

Result: DNF

Drew McIntyre came out to make the save and took Lashley on, tossing him with a belly-to-belly suplex at ringside. He dropped Lashey on the commentary desk while Priest tossed Sheamus over the barricades.

Grade: C

Bobby Lashley & Sheamus vs. Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre on RAW

Sheamus and McIntyre were in the ring when we returned from the break on RAW and the match was set up during the commercials. Sheamus took a beating and managed to tag Lashley in who took control of the match.

