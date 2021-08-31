RAW Results: Bobby Lashley laid out; Top Champion pinned

Damian Priest kicked off RAW and with an open challenge for the United States title. Sheamus was the first to answer but then Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley & MVP came out to join him. They all wanted a title shot and RK-Bro came out to join them as well.

RK-Bro and MVP & Lashley had a staredown before Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville walked out. The duo said that they had two big matches right there and set up a triple threat title defense for Priest with Drew and Sheamus while RK-Bro would face Lashley & MVP with the tag team titles on the line in the main event of the show.

Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler on RAW

Nikki A.S.H and Nia Jax were at ringside and Baszler was dominating early on before Ripley blocked a kick and hit a clothesline and a headbutt. Ripley followed up with a dropkick and a Northern Lights Suplex as the match went on.

Nia hit a Samoan Drop on Nikki A.S.H at ringside and caused a distraction, letting Ripley reverse the pin and get the win on Shayna. After the match, Nia got in the ring and took out Ripley too with a Samoan Drop before walking out.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Shayna Baszler

Grade: B

The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal & Veer on RAW

Ivar and Veer kicked off the match and the latter was the first to go down with a lariat. Erik tagged in and took Veer to the ropes before isolating him in their corner. Ivar came back in and took a near fall from Veer off a big slam.

Jinder tagged in and blocked a big shot from Erik before taking a knee strike in the corner. Veer came back and Jinder tried to get the Khalas on Erik from behind but was tossed out of the ring.

Jinder tagged back in and took the Viking Experience as Erik and Ivar picked up the win on RAW.

Result: The Viking Raiders def. Jinder Mahal & Veer

Grade: B-

