RAW Results: Randy Orton returns; Superstar teases gimmick change

Randy Orton kicked off RAW and was followed by Riddle who wondered where Randy was all this while. Orton was quiet while Riddle welcomed him back and said he was ready to get back together as RKBro.

Randy said that he didn't need Riddle and neither did The King Of Bros need him and it was time for them to move on. Riddle was upset after hearing the news before AJ Styles and Omos walked out to make fun of him.

AJ kept mocking Riddle for being sad before Randy stepped in to tell Styles to shut up. The Phenomenal One challenged Randy to a match tonight to see who runs RAW and Orton accepted. Randy went for RKOs but both AJ and Omos dodged them.

Riddle tried for a RKO on Omos but took a chokeslam as Randy walked off without helping him.

Backstage on RAW, Baron Corbin said he was basically homeless and Jinder called him to offer help if he took out McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin on RAW

Corbin hesitated and asked Drew for mercy as the match began before trying to take him down. Drew had the upper hand early in the match and tossed Corbin from one end of the ring to another while Jinder and his goons watched from backstage.

Outside the ring, Corbin drove Drew into the apron before getting the upper hand but a suplex took him down into the barricades. Back after a break, Corbin got a Superplex in and took Drew to the corner but McIntyre came back with some big suplexes and took the Lonewolf down.

Drew was dominating and got on the mic to say that he felt sorry for Corbin. He asked how much money he needed to get by for a few days and Corbin said $100,000. Drew counted down to hit the claymore, taking out Corbin for good on RAW.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Baron Corbin

Grade: B-

