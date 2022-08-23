WWE RAW Results: Bayley wins her first match in over 2 years on the red brand by defeating current SmackDown star

Multi-time champion Bayley made her televised in-ring return on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

This was her first match on the Red brand since August 24th, 2020, where she lost to Shayna Baszler via disqualification. The Role Model was taken out of action last year after sustaining an injury.

She made her long-awaited return to SummerSlam last month along with former NXT stars Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. They're currently involved in a feud with Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair and Asuka on RAW.

During this week's episode of RAW, WWE SmackDown star Aliyah was involved in a backstage interview. She'll be competing in the Last Chance Fatal 4-Way match for an opportunity at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The winning team will replace Toxic Attraction in the tournament.

Aliyah was confronted by Bayley and her associates, who asked her where her partner Raquel was. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus came to Aliyah's aid. The latter challenged The Role Model to a match on the show, which she accepted.

Aliyah got a big reaction from the crowd as she was competing in her hometown of Toronto, Canada. Bayley paid homage to her former tag team partner Sasha Banks by performing the double knees on Aliyah while she was trapped in the turnbuckles. She finally hit her arm trap headlock driver finishing move for the victory.

