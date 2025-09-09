WWE RAW Results: CM Punk and AJ Lee tag team; former 8-time champs reunited (9/8/25)

The Usos kicked off WWE RAW, and the fans were very supportive of the tag team's reunion. Jey Uso got on the mic and said that The Vision messed up by attacking his family. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed showed up to interrupt and said that they would make Jey and his family pay for Roman Reigns' attack on Paul Heyman.WWE @WWELINKThe Brons crash the Usos' reunionJimmy took the mic and reminded them what Roman called Paul Heyman: 'a dumba**'. They said that they were ready for a match with the Brons, but Reed said that they would wait till Wrestlepalooza. LA Knight attacked the Brons from behind and got taken down before the former eight-time tag champs joined the brawl.WWE @WWELINKThe Vision and The Usos set up a match at WrestlepaloozaJey and Knight cornered Reed in the ring, and Breakker took some superkicks from Jimmy. Knight almost ran into Jey, and Jimmy hit a superkick on Reed as well before The Vision retreated and RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results (September 8, 2025): AJ Styles def. El Grande Americano
Raquel Rodriguez def. Lyra Valkyria
Rusev def. Penta
Asuka def. Nikki Bella
Bronson Reed defeats LA Knight 

AJ Styles was out next and recalled how El Grande Americano cost him the Intercontinental Championship match since he had no one to watch his back. He said that somebody didn't want him in WWE, and that's why Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were no longer there while Michin was on SmackDown. He challenged El Grande to a match before RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano

AJ Styles hit a big dropkick as El Grande Americano was making his entrance and started a brawl at ringside. He drove Grande into the barricades and sent him into the ring before getting a big Pele kick. The match was finally started, and AJ was dominating early on as the two brawled at ringside.

A second masked luchador showed up and helped El Grande get the advantage by driving AJ into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Grande hit some big moves and got a near fall before AJ reversed with an exploder suplex in the corner. Grande countered the Styles Clash and hit a big springboard blockbuster.

AJ got a big kick to the head before the second luchador interfered once more. Dragon Lee came out and attacked the mystery luchador before Grande tried to roll AJ Styles up from behind. AJ countered the rollup and hit the Styles Clash before getting the win.

Result: AJ Styles def. El Grande Americano on RAW

Grade: B

WWE RAW Results: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria

Raquel was in control early on, but Lyra Valkyria came back with some kicks. Raquel tossed Lyra into the corner before Valkyria sent her outside with a dropkick. Back in the ring, Raquel got the Vader Bomb twice before getting a near fall. Lyra came back with some big moves, followed by a tornado DDT before getting a near fall.

Lyra hit a top rope powerbomb before a distraction from Roxanne allowed Raquel to get back in control. Lyra took Roxanne Perez off the apron with a big dropkick before Raquel countered a move in the corner and hit the Tejana Bomb for the win.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez def. Lyra Valkyria on RAW

Grade: C

Backstage on RAW, Penta and Rusev both wanted an Intercontinental Championship match before Adam Pearce set up a match between the two instead.

The New Day showed up on the balcony, and they still wanted to get Penta's finishing move, the Mexican Destroyer, banned.

AJ Lee came out on RAW, and she was wearing the Women's Intercontinental Championship belt she stole from Becky Lynch. The crowd welcomed her back, and AJ said that 10 years ago, she had retired after achieving everything she wanted in wrestling.

She said that she was doing well mentally during her hiatus, but couldn't sit back idly after seeing Becky Lynch attack her husband, CM Punk. Lynch came out and said that she was the greatest female wrestler of all time, not AJ Lee.

The crowd booed Becky, and The Man said that AJ didn't deserve to hold the title. AJ made fun of Becky and laid the title down in the ring for Lynch to get it. Becky hesitated, and the crowd called her "chicken" before she called Seth Rollins out to join her.

Seth Rollins made his way out to the ringside and said that AJ should give the title back. AJ Lee said that Becky should come to the ring and get it, or they could agree to a tag match with her and CM Punk.

Rollins said that he's the World Heavyweight Champ and that he runs things, which means that AJ can't call the shots. Rollins tried to get the title belt himself before CM Punk came in and tried to hit the GTS on him.

Rollins escaped and immediately accepted the tag match for Wrestlepalooza. AJ tossed Becky's title out of the ring, and Becky picked it up before the two couples stared each other down from across the ring.

WWE RAW Results: Rusev vs. Penta

Penta got some big chops early on before Rusev came back with a lariat. Penta got a big dive before Rusev caught him and dropped him on the announce desk. Penta sent Rusev into the steel steps after dodging a big tackle before The New Day showed up at ringside.

Penta got a double stomp in the ring before taking Grayson Waller and Kofi Kingston out with a dive to the floor. Back in the ring, Rusev kicked out of a big move before Woods interrupted a top rope dive from Penta. Rusev capitalised and hit the Machka Kick of the counter and picked up the win.

Result: Rusev def. Penta on RAW

Grade: B-

Jimmy Uso offered to help LA Knight tonight during his match with Bronson Reed, but Knight said that he didn't need any help.

WWE RAW Results: Asuka vs. Nikki Bella

Asuka was in control early on and got a big knee to the face. The match headed outside, and Asuka used Kairi Sane as a human shield before getting a big kick on Nikki. Bella came back with a kick to the face before Asuka hit her with a German Suplex.

Nikki Bella dodged a dropkick but got caught in the Asuka Lock before reversing it. Asuka broke the hold but took an Alabama Slam for a near fall. Nikki missed the Rack Attack before getting caught in the Asuka Lock once more. Bella failed to break the hold, and Asuka got the win via submission.

Result: Asuka def. Nikki Bella on RAW

Grade: B

Backstage, Asuka confronted Nikki, and the latter shoved her before Rhea Ripley came in and joined Bella. Asuka threatened them and walked off before RAW moved on.

WWE RAW Results: Bronson Reed vs. LA Knight

Reed was in control early on, and LA Knight dodged a senton before being taken down with a clothesline. Knight sent Reed into the announce desk before tossing him into the steel steps as well. Reed caught Knight off a dive and dropped him on the announce desk before the match headed back to the ring.

Bron Breakker got a cheap shot while the referee was distracted, and Reed tossed Knight outside to the floor. Knight dodged the ringside tackle and hit a dive off the announce desk before heading back inside. Another distraction from Breakker allowed Reed to hit the Jagged Edge for the win.

Result: Bronson Reed def. LA Knight

Grade: B

The Brons attacked Knight after the match, and Jimmy Uso came out to make the save. Bron hit Jimmy with a spear before Jey Uso came out to join the fight. Breakker got the spear on Jey as well before stacking The Usos up for the Tsunami.

LA Knight came back with a steel chair and took Reed and Breakker down before chasing them out of the ring. Knight helped Jimmy up to his feet before Jey hit LA with a spear!

Jimmy was shocked, and Jey celebrated in the ring as WWE RAW went off the air.