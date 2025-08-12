WWE RAW Results: CM Punk destroyed; Seth Rollins to face 3 former champs in a huge title match (8/11)

WWE RAW kicked off with CM Punk in the ring, and Michael Cole let us know that Naomi was not cleared to face IYO SKY tonight. Punk greeted the crowd and said that he had a Seth Rollins problem and let the fans down by losing the title moments after he won it at SummerSlam.Punk said that he was going to take his title back and break both of Rollins' legs in the process. LA Knight came out and stared Punk down, but then offered a handshake. Punk shook his hand, and Knight agreed that Punk was robbed but that CM Punk shouldn't have cost LA his title shot on the following RAW.Knight wanted a rematch, and he wanted it before Punk got his. Punk said that LA should thank him for saving his career from the stomp into the concrete, but Knight shrugged it off. Knight said he was going to pretend last week didn't happen, and once he becomes the World Heavyweight Champ, he was going to give Punk the first title shot.Paul Heyman came out with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker before telling Knight that owing Punk a favor might be a bad idea. Punk called Heyman a crybaby, and Paul suggested that Punk and Knight should team up against the Brons tonight. Punk and Knight accepted the match before Bron tried to rush the ring, only for Bronson to hold him back.WWE @WWELINKLA Knight &amp; CM PunkWWE RAW Results (August 11, 2025):Dominik Mysterio &amp; El Grande Americano def. AJ Styles &amp; Dragon LeeSami Zayn def. Rusev via DQRoxanne Perez def. IYO SKYBecky Lynch def. Maxxine Dupri to retain the Women's Intercontinental ChampionshipLA Knight &amp; CM Punk def. Bronson Reed &amp; Bron Breakker via DQBackstage on RAW, one of the El Grande Americano clones was in The Judgment Day Clubhouse talking to Dominik Mysterio about strategy for the opening match. Finn Balor told Dom that the rest of them didn't want Grande there, and the Intercontinental Champ said that he was only using him to win the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania.WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles &amp; Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio &amp; El Grande AmericanoAJ Styles and Mysterio kicked things off, and AJ got some big moves early on. Dragon Lee tagged in and took El Grande Americano down before the latter joined Dominik for some double-team moves. AJ and Dom headed outside and into the timekeeper's area before getting back in the ring for a near fall on Grande.WWE @WWELINKOpening MatchDom took the Styles Clash before AJ missed the same move on Grande, who went for the metal plate to put under his mask. AJ kicked the plate out of Grande's hands, but Dom caught it and used his own entrance mask to get the loaded headbutt on AJ for the win.Result: Dominik Mysterio &amp; El Grande Americano def. AJ Styles &amp; Dragon Lee on RAWGrade: BBackstage, we saw Sami Zayn asking for a world title shot and Adam Pearce said that he would think about it. Rusev came in and Sami set up a match with him instead before RAW moved on.IYO SKY was disappointed about missing her match with Naomi before the Judgment Day girls came out to mock her. IYO challenged Roxanne to a match before we headed for the following match.WWE RAW Results: Rusev vs. Sami ZaynSami Zayn got some big moves on Rusev early on with a moonsault to the floor before taking the Redeemer in the ring. Zayn got the tornado DDT but missed the Helluva as Rusev turned it into the Machka Kick.Sami broke out of the Accolade before getting the Exploder in the corner, but Rusev came back with the Beats of the Bodhran. Sami hit another exploder before the MFTs came out and dragged him out of the ring, breaking up the match.Result: Sami Zayn def. Rusev via DQ on RAWThe MFTs delivered a beatdown to Sami after the bout, and Adam Pearce came out with security to break it up. Sheamus was out as well, attacking Rusev, and we got two separate brawls at ringside. Sheamus and Rusev headed into the crowd before RAW moved on.WWE @WWELINKMFTs attack Sami ZaynGrade: CSolo and the MFTs were sent out of the arena by Adam Pearce before we headed for the following match.WWE RAW Results: IYO SKY vs. Roxanne PerezIYO SKY was dominating early in the match and got the Shotei before Roxanne Perez sent her into the corner, but took the shotgun dropkick. Outside the ring, SKY hit a dive on Perez and Raquel before heading back to the ring.Perez was hung up in the corner before dodging the big knee strikes. SKY took the Shining Wizard but kicked out of it. IYO came back with a moonsault before The Kabuki Warriors came out and attacked Raquel Rodriguez. The ref was distracted, and it allowed Perez to get a cheap rollup on SKY for the win.Result: Roxanne Perez def. IYO SKY on RAWWWE @WWELINKIYO SKY vs. Roxanne PerezGrade: B+Jey Uso was interviewed backstage on RAW and said that Seth Rollins was on notice for attacking Roman Reigns. Jey said he wanted a title match as well before LA Knight came in and started arguing with him.Backstage on RAW, IYO SKY told Asuka he was mad at them for interfering, but the latter yelled at her and shoved her aside before walking off with Kairi Sane.WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri - Women's Intercontinental Championship matchBecky Lynch was in control early on and tried for the Manhandle Slam, but it was reversed into a stunner. Maxxine went for the ankle lock, but Becky broke off and got some big lariats.WWE @WWELINKBecky Lynch vs. Maxxine DupriBecky fled the ring, but Maxxine hit her with a baseball slide. Back in the ring, Maxxine got a top rope crossbody for a near fall. Becky countered the sharpshooter and locked in the disarm-her for the win.Result: Becky Lynch def. Maxxine Dupri to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAWGrade: BBackstage, Seth Rollins told his boys that they were on top of the world. He gloated about CM Punk having an LA Knight problem and both of them having a 'Bron-Bron problem' thanks to the Oracle. He told Reed and Breakker to stack some bodies before leaving the arena early.The New Day and Grayson Waller were out next on RAW and talked trash about Adam Pearce before saying that next week, they would take down Penta. The crowd booed them so hard that Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston could barely speak. Woods cut it short and told them to thank The New Day as RAW moved on.Bayley was in a little promo, blaming herself for the downward trend her career had suddenly taken. Backstage, Lyra Valkyria said that she felt bad for her but didn't know what she could do to help, and it wasn't her problem.WWE RAW Results: LA Knight &amp; CM Punk vs. Bronson Reed &amp; Bron BreakkerWWE @WWELINKMain EventThe Brons attacked Punk and Knight right off the bat, and we got Bron and Knight in the ring early on. Tags were made, and the babyfaces sent Reed to the floor with a double team move as the match went on.Back in the ring, the Brons isolated Punk in the ring and got some big moves before Knight came in and was driven over the announce table by Bron. Breakker got a big move, but Punk broke up the pin.Knight took Reed down at ringside before Punk took Bron down in the ring with the elbow drop. Punk was about to get the win, but Seth Rollins came out of nowhere and derailed the match by attacking him.Result: LA Knight &amp; CM Punk def. Bronson Reed &amp; Bron Breakker via DQGrade: B+Rollins and the Brons were delivering a beatdown to Knight and Punk, but Jey Uso came out with a steel chair to make the save. Jey helped Knight and Punk beat the heels out of the ring before Adam Pearce came out and said that he should be angry at Rollins, but he saw this as an opportunity to set up a title match for Clash in Paris.WWE @WWELINKPunk and Knight attackedRollins would face Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk at Clash in Paris for the World Heavyweight Title. Knight and Punk turned on each other, and Jey tried to separate the two before the brawl kicked off once more.Bron took Knight out at ringside with a spear before Reed hit Tsunamis in the ring. Bron set Rollins up with a stomp in the ring on Punk, and The Vision hit it before taunting the former champ. Rollins said that Punk would never be champ again before taking him out with another big stomp and celebrating as WWE RAW went off the air.