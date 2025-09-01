WWE RAW Results: CM Punk slapped by Becky Lynch; fans call for AJ Lee's return (9/1/25)

CM Punk was seen waiting for Seth Rollins in the parking lot before Jey Uso kicked off WWE RAW after Clash in Paris. Uso said that The Vision should never have laid their hands on his family. Jey wanted revenge and called out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but LA Knight came out instead.WWE @WWELINKJey Uso kicks off WWE RAWKnight said that he believed he would walk out of Clash in Paris as the champ, but they both lost. He added that Rollins lives in his wife's shadow before calling out Jey for ruining their combined attacks on Rollins. Before they could hash it out, The Vision made their entrance.WWE @WWELINKLA Knight is not happy with UsoBron said that he was still furious about Paul Heyman being attacked by Roman Reigns, and without Paul, there was no one to hold them back. Roman was still in the hospital, and The Vision said that Knight and Uso were next. They challenged Uso and Knight to a match, and the babyfaces accepted.WWE @WWELINKThe Vision challenge Jey and LA to match on RAWWWE RAW Results (September 1, 2025):Kabuki Warriors def. The Judgment DayFinn Balor def. Dragon LeeThe War Raiders &amp; Penta def. The New DayDominik Mysterio def. AJ Styles to retain the Intercontinental ChampionshipThe Vision def. Jey Uso &amp; LA KnightWWE RAW Results: Kabuki Warriors vs. The Judgment DayRoxanne Perez and Asuka kicked off the match, and tags were made early on before the Judgment Day isolated Kairi Sane and tossed her outside the ring. Back inside, Sane managed to get the tag before Asuka came in with a missile dropkick on Raquel Rodriguez and locked in an armbar on Roxanne.Raquel broke up the hold and got a clothesline on Asuka for a near fall before Roxanne came back with a springboard moonsault. Raquel was sent outside the ring before Asuka got the Asuka lock on Roxanne, but the hold was broken. Kairi hit the Insane Elbow on Raquel before Asuka countered Pop Rox in the ring and locked in the Asuka lock on Roxanne for the win.Result: Kabuki Warriors def. The Judgment DayWWE @WWELINKThe Kabuki Warriors put on a great matchGrade: BAdam Pearce was in a promo and said that Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY will face each other at Wrestlepalooza to decide the new Women's World Champion.WWE @WWELINKAdam Pearce announces the fate of the Women's World ChampionshipWWE RAW Results: Finn Balor vs. Dragon LeeLee was in control early on and tossed Balor out of the ring before hitting a big dive to the floor. Back in the ring, Balor tried to rip off Lee's mask before the latter hit a big German Suplex and a powerbomb for a near fall.A distraction from JD McDonagh caused Lee to take him down off the apron. As Lee returned to the ring and tried for the double stomp, Balor countered the move and hit the Coupe de Grace for the win.Result: Finn Balor def. Dragon LeeWWE @WWELINKFinn Balor managed to get the winGrade: CThe New Day were out next on RAW, and the crowd wasn't having any of it. The fans booed and told them to shut up as the segment was cut short, and we headed for a seemingly random break.Backstage on RAW, Adam Pearce banned Finn Balor and JD McDonagh from ringside for Dominik Mysterio's title match with AJ Styles later in the night.WWE @WWELINKFinn and JD were banned from ringside for tonight's title matchWWE RAW Results: The War Raiders &amp; Penta vs. The New DayWWE @WWELINKThe War Raiders and Penta got some big moves early onXavier Woods and Penta kicked off the match, and Woods was ejected from the ring before Erik came in and delivered a beatdown on the former King of the Ring.Kofi Kingston tagged in and managed to isolate Erik in the corner before getting a big ax handle to stop him from getting the tag.Tags were made, and Woods took a double team finisher from The War Raiders. Penta followed up with the Mexican Destroyer on Woods and picked up the win.Result: The War Raiders &amp; Penta def. The New DayGrade: CRhea Ripley was backstage on RAW, and Asuka told her to stay away from IYO SKY and that Ripley and SKY were not friends.WWE @WWELINKAsuka has a message for Rhea RipleyWWE RAW Results: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles - Intercontinental Championship matchWWE @WWELINKAJ Styles face off with Dominik Mysterio in a title matchDominik attacked AJ before the match and stomped on him a few times. Once the match started, Dom fled the ring, and AJ hit a big crossbody to the floor. Dominik got a big takedown on the apron before hitting a hurricanrana. AJ countered a big move and dropped the champ on the announce desk with a powerbomb.Back in the ring, Dominik got a spinning DDT before AJ hit a neckbreaker. The champ hit the Michinoku Driver before AJ hit the Styles Clash for a near fall. El Grande Americano came out of nowhere and hit a loaded headbutt on AJ after breaking up the Phenomenal Forearm. Dom came back with a frogsplash and got the win.Result: Dominik Mysterio def. AJ Styles to retain the Intercontinental ChampionshipGrade: BCM Punk was backstage on RAW, and Adam Pearce let him know that Seth Rollins somehow got into the building without letting Punk know.WWE @WWELINKCM Punk learns that Rollins is in the buildingCM Punk was out next on RAW and said he was sick of waiting for Rollins and that he was hijacking the show until Seth showed up. Rollins' music hit, but Becky Lynch came out instead and said that Punk was going to have to deal with her. Punk was about to leave the ring, but Becky yelled at him and told him not to leave.WWE @WWELINKBecky Lynch shows up to confront CM PunkBecky tried to defend Rollins, but Punk said that the champ was a coward. He called Becky delusional, and the latter said that he and Rollins got WWE to where it is today. The fans chanted for Punk's wife, AJ Lee, who left WWE in 2013, and it made Becky really angry. Punk said that Becky was talented but had bad taste since she &quot;married a bum.&quot;WWE @WWELINKCM Punk fires backRollins finally showed up and said that he had been looking for Punk all night. Rollins invited Punk to come over and talk to him on the stage before turning around and walking off. As Punk turned around, Becky slapped Punk in the face and kept hitting him, asking him to do something about it.Becky called Punk pathetic, and Punk responded that he was going to make Rollins pay for cashing in on him and make Lynch pay for putting her hands on him. Punk walked off as Becky kept mocking him before we headed for the main event of RAW.WWE @WWELINKBecky slaps CM PunkBackstage, Punk asked Pearce where Rollins was, and the RAW General Manager told him he had left already. Punk asked where SmackDown was this week, and upon learning that it was in Chicago, he laughed ominously and left.WWE @WWELINKLooks like CM Punk might have some plans for SmackDownWWE RAW Results: Jey Uso &amp; LA Knight vs. The VisionUso and Breakker were in the ring early on, and the Vision isolated Jey with some cheap shots behind the referee's back. Breakker dropped Jey outside before getting some spears in the corner.WWE @WWELINKUso and Knight face the Vision in the main eventTags were made, and Knight got a neckbreaker before being taken down. Jey came back with a spear and joined Knight to send Reed over the ropes and hit a big dive. Jey got the splash on Breakker in the ring, but Reed broke up the pin.Reed sent Knight into the ringpost before Breakker came back with a spear on Jey and got the easy win.Result: The Vision def. Jey Uso &amp; LA KnightGrade: BAfter the match, The Vision delivered a beatdown to Jey, and LA Knight came back to stop the Tsunami. Breakker hit a spear on Knight and another on Jey before Reed hit the Tsunami.Jimmy Uso showed up with a steel chair and chased off the Vision before WWE RAW went off the air.