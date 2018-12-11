WWE RAW Results December 10th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Seth Rollins opened the show, shouting "Burn it down". He said he was there to spit out the truth and called out General Manager elect Baron Corbin to give him a reality check. Rollins called out Corbin and told him that his reign as GM had been awful.

Rollins is not happy with the direction RAW is heading in

Rollins actually praised The Revival and said that they should be main eventing instead of fighting Lucha House Rules. He asked what on earth Lucha House rules are in the first place. Rollins even trashed Lesnar and his lack of presence, stating that his last RAW match was 16 years ago. He called him an absolute failure.

Rollins challenged Corbin to a TLC match. Corbin said if they had a match, it'd be an end to him. Rollins disagreed, seeing its a tune-up match. Rollins also called Corbin a coward as he kept making excuses.

AoP & Drake Maverick vs. Roode & Gable - 3-on-2 Handicap Match for the RAW Tag Team Championships

Chad Gable was dressed exactly like Bobby Roode. The AOP hit Roode and Gable with the Super Collider. Drake Maverick came in to pin Roode but Roode rolled him up for the win.

Result: Roode and Gable def. AOP to win the RAW Tag Team Championships

Natalya addresses the Riott Squad

Natalya was out next. She called out Ruby Riott ahead of WWE TLC and promised to beat Ruby for her late father, Jim Neidhart. Ruby Riott's music hit and she came out and told Natalya that what she really needed was a counsellor.

Ruby Riott then unveiled a table with Jim Neidhart's image posted on it. Riott promised to send Natalya through it so she could be closer to her dad than ever. This feud is getting stranger and stranger every passing week.

