RAW kicked off with the Dirt Sheet and The Miz was sitting in a dark ring and was reading us a bedtime story about the TLC match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles. As Miz revealed the characters, we saw that AJ and John Morrison were already in the ring and Morrison was playing a terrible version of Drew McIntyre.

AJ defeated Drew as the story went on and the story revealed a turn as the Miz talked about cashing in the Money in the Bank contract and then beating AJ to become the new WWE Champion.

Sheamus walked out to face Styles and they headed for a singles match as RAW continued after a break.

AJ Styles vs. Sheamus on RAW

Sheamus started off strong and Omos, AJ Styles' bodyguard, was at ringside watching over Styles. AJ managed to toss Sheamus outside the ring and catch a breather before catching the Irishman on the ropes. Sheamus got back in control for a bit and tossed AJ around the ring before AJ hit a dropkick.

Outside the ring, Sheamus caught AJ and was about to hit a powerbomb on the announce desk but Omos got in his way and saved Styles. Styles focused on Sheamus' knee and the Celtic warrior was showing signs of wear.

AJ locked in the calf crusher but Sheamus managed to find the ropes. Sheamus climbed up to the middle rope with AJ on his back for the Avalanche White Noise, but AJ slipped off and rolled him up for the win on RAW.

Result: AJ Styles def. Sheamus

After the match, Sheamus tried to attack AJ but Omos stepped in again and Sheamus was left hanging upside down with his feet caught in the ropes before AJ took a steel chair to him on RAW.

Match rating: B+