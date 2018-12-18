WWE RAW Results December 17th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Jojo

Mr. McMahon returned!

The show kicked off with an appearance from the Chairman of WWE, Mr. McMahon who said that he had big things to announce about the future of RAW. Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Shane came out one by one and said that all four of them are assuming responsibility for the red brand.

They were talking about how a whole lot of new faces and new matches are to be introduced to the show. Triple H mentioned that the fans would be the new Authority when Baron Corbin came out asking for a second chance at being RAW GM.

Stephanie pointed out the boos and so did Shane (and there was a LOT of it!) but the family decided that Corbin can be GM if he won the match against Kurt Angle that was up next. The crowd was hyped for the Olympic gold medallist's appearance tonight after Angle's surprise return last night at TLC.

Baron Corbin vs. Kurt Angle, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, and Apollo Crews - 4-on-1 No DQ Handicap match

Corbin got another taste of his own medicine

As the match was about to begin, Stephanie came out to introduce us to the special guest referee, Heath Slater. A minute and a German Suplex from Angle later, Triple H came out and announced that it was a handicap match as Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, and Apollo Crews were added to the match. Shane McMahon came out a few moments later and mentioned that it was a No DQ match as well.

Angle landed the Angle Slam and the team of Kurt Angle, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, and Apollo Crews got the win. The WWE audience chanted for tables and the four WWE Superstars brought a table to the ring before Corbin took an Angle Slam through the table.

Result: Baron Corbin def. Kurt Angle, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, and Apollo Crews

Up next was Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor, after the events of TLC, where the pair got into a fight backstage.

