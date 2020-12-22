Charlotte Flair kicked off RAW and said that despite her returning to WWE after nearly six months, nothing had changed. She was joined by Asuka and they celebrated their title win from last night when Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler interrupted them.

The former tag champs said that they were there to give out 'Season's Beatings' before Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke joined them. Rose & Brooke wanted to make fun of Shayna and Nia for losing the titles before Flair asked for a referee and we headed for a match while the tag champ headed for the commentary table.

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke on RAW

Rose and Baszler started off the match and Rose was managing to keep the former champ under control with some big kicks. The match turned when Brooke and Jax tagged in while Asuka and Flair got into some funny banter with the commentators.

Asuka called Brooke & Rose 'Sexy Muscle Friends' as the duo took Jax down at ringside. After a break, Baszler was in control while Flair & Asuka seemed to get along really well. Baszler was taken down with a kick before Brooke hit a top rope senton but Jax broke the pin.

Rose and Brooke took Jax out once more before heading back to the ring. Rose countered Baszler in the ring and nearly got a rollup but Shayna turned it into the Khirifuda Clutch, making Rose tap out on RAW.

Result: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke

After the match on RAW, Brooke & Rose attacked Shayna & Jax and dumped them outside the ring.

Match rating: B+

Backstage on RAW, The Hurt Business were harassing a crew member wearing a New Day shirt. They ripped the shirt off of him and forced him to put on some of their merch instead.

