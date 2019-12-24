WWE RAW Results December 23rd, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

We got a great RAW before Christmas

Kevin Owens kicked off the RAW before Christmas and we got a recap of Seth Rollins and AOP attacking KO after he took out Mojo Rowley in the ring two weeks ago. Rawley interrupted Owens before he could speak and they got into a No-DQ match right away

Kevin Owens vs. Mojo Rawley - No-DQ Match

Owens was the first victor of the night

KO hit a big senton off the apron and took out a bunch of chairs from under the ring followed by a table. Mojo recovered while Owens was taking the chairs out and hit Owens with one of the chairs before putting Owens through a set of chairs in the ring. Owens recovered and hit a stunner before he power bombed Rawley through the table for the win.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Mojo Rawley

After the match, KO called out Rollins who was watching from backstage with the AOP.

Match rating: A

Seth Rollins and the AOP came out after the commercials and Owens was still in the ring. Rollins held out his hand to KO and Owens replied with a Superkick before the AOP took him down. Owens fought back against the three but was overpowered. Rollins hit a stomp in the ring and left with his 'backup'.

Segment rating: A

R-truth was in NYC looking for the Rock when Akira Tozawa pinned him for the 24-7 Title.

Apparently Lashley and Lana are getting married next week on RAW.

Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander

Cedric fought hard against Lashley

Lashley was dominating early on but when Cedric took the lead, Lana got on the mic and stepped in the ring to tell Alexander to show some respect to her fiancé. She proposed a classic Greco Roman match instead so Lashley didn't end up bruised for the wedding.

