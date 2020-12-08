Create
WWE RAW Results December 7th, 2020: Latest Monday Night RAW Winners, Grades, Video Highlights

A wild night on RAW
Modified 08 Dec 2020, 09:57 IST
Randy Orton kicked off RAW and said that unlike The Fiend, he did not need a mask to stare evil in the eye. He said that he would show up at the Firefly Fun House tonight to see if he would be let into his secret lair or not.

Bray Wyatt showed up on the Titantron and started a mock game show where the Funhouse characters voted on how Bray/The Fiend would punish Orton at TLC. The mood suddenly changed back to tense as we got a glimpse of The Fiend and Orton quickly challenged Bray Wyatt to a match tonight to which Bray agreed.

Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler on RAW

Before the match. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were plotting to disfigure Lana for defying them. The match quickly ended up on the mat as Shayna tried to go for an early submission hold and Asuka turned it into a kneebar.

Outside the ring, Shayna sent Asuka into the announce desk before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Asuka fought out of another hold in the ring and took some kicks before hitting a German Suplex.

Asuka's hit attack was met with Shayna's knees before Nia took out Lana outside the ring. Asuka was distracted and Lana managed to send Nia into the steel steps and then the announce desk before Shayna came after her. Asuka rolled her up from behind and picked up the win off the diversion.

Result: Asuka def. Shayna Baszler

Match rating: B

Back on RAW, the Hurt Business was seen bullying a member of the backstage crew.

Ricochet and Dana Brooke were backstage on RAW and Riddle asked them if they wanted a Bro-nut before their match with Slapjack and Reckoning. Brooke said she owed Reckoning a black eye for last week.

Published 08 Dec 2020, 09:57 IST
