WWE RAW Results: Former champ announces return and entry to Elimination Chamber match; Unexpected title change

Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off RAW, and they were convinced that Lashley would win the Elimination Chamber and walk away with the WWE Championship. Seth Rollins came out to protest before Riddle joined him in the ring as well.

WWE @WWE



, is that a better or worse idea than pizza-flavored yogurt?



#WWERaw "Let's get @fightbobby in a TOGA!" @The305MVP , is that a better or worse idea than pizza-flavored yogurt? "Let's get @fightbobby in a TOGA!"@The305MVP, is that a better or worse idea than pizza-flavored yogurt?#WWERaw https://t.co/DgW8f8hqFO

Riddle rambled on about being stuck in a gas station bathroom before claiming that he would become the WWE Champion at the Elimination Chamber. Riddle wanted to get Lashley in a Toga before Austin Theory came out and talked about the things he learned from Mr. McMahon.

WWE @WWE for so long, you're not making sense anymore!"



@AJStylesOrg

#WWERaw "Your lips have been on Mr. McMahon'sfor so long, you're not making sense anymore!" "Your lips have been on Mr. McMahon's 😳😳😳 for so long, you're not making sense anymore!"@AJStylesOrg#WWERaw https://t.co/E0p7bvjqMU

AJ Styles was out next and said that he, too, would be headed to WrestleMania after winning the Elimination Chamber match. Lashley fired back and said that they were all dreaming and that he was the only one tough enough to survive the chamber, not even Brock Lesnar could beat him.

Lesnar walked out on cue and joined the other lads in the ring before hanging up his coat and hat on Austin Theory.

Lashley and Lesnar were having a staredown before Theory attacked Lesnar from behind and ate two German Suplexes and the F5 for his troubles as other superstars cleared out.

WWE RAW Results (February 14th, 2022): The Dirty Dawgs vs. The Street Profits

Ford and Ziggler kicked off the match on RAW, and the Dirty Dawgs isolated Montez right off the bat. Tomasso Ciampa was in commentary after Dolph's visit to NXT, and the match continued in the ring as tags were made, and Dawkins came in to get the advantage for his team by wiping out both opponents.

Roode got a spinebuster for a near fall before Ciampa and Dolph had a showdown at ringside. Dolph faked a superkick before Ciampa threw his drink in Ziggler's face.

In the ring, Montez tagged in and got the frog splash on Roode for the win.

Result: The Street Profits def. The Dirty Dawgs

After the match, Ziggler hit the superkick before missing a move on Dawkins and fled the arena with Roode.

Grade: B

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha