RAW Results: Top Champion pinned in gauntlet match; Bliss delivers a cryptic message about The Fiend

RAW kicked off with Miz TV and Drew McIntyre was the guest for the night. Miz brought up the Elimination Chamber and that if he were champion, he'd be panicking now. He also brought up the fact that Sheamus, Drew's former best friend, betrayed him.

Drew was trying to talk but The Miz kept interrupting him. Drew warned him but The A-Lister kept going so Drew hit the Glasgow Kiss on him and tossed his Money in the Bank briefcase across the arena.

Drew went to the back before The Miz got up and claimed to be a 'master strategist', saying the pressure from the Elimination Chamber had gotten to McIntyre. The Miz then removed himself from the Elimination Chamber match before walking out.

The Hurt Business vs. Lucha House Party & Riddle on RAW

Shelton Benjamin and Lince Dorado kicked off the match and Benjamin isolated Dorado before tagging in Alexander. Metalik tagged in and got some momentum back before the Lucha House Party were dumped out of the ring.

Back on RAW after a break, The Hurt Business was still in control before Riddle and MVP were tagged in. MVP hit the ballin' elbow and we saw a flurry of finishers from the six men before MVP and Riddle remained.

MVP took the Final Flash and then the Floating Bro as Riddle picked up the win on RAW.

Bobby Lashley attacked Lucha House Party and Riddle, tossing them around at ringside before putting the Hurt Lock on Riddle.

Result: Lucha House Party & Riddle def. The Hurt Business

"You ever seen a force of nature in a three-piece suit?!"

Match rating: B

Backstage on RAW, The Miz was talking to Adam Pearce and said that he had a Superstar in mind to replace him at Elimination Chamber: and it was John Morrison. Adam said he would consider it before making his decision and The Miz smugly walked out.

Bad Bunny and Damien Priest were backstage when Tozawa pinned R-Truth for the 24/7 Title. Priest promptly took Tozawa out before Bad Bunny pinned him to become the new 24/7 Champ.