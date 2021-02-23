RAW Results: The Miz's first challenger confirmed; Top Champion pinned

John Morrison kicked off RAW and introduced the new WWE Champion, The Miz. The A-Lister gloated about his title win and said he called it, calling himself the Babe Ruth of WWE. Bobby Lashley walked out with MVP who said that it was only because of Lashley that The Miz won the title.

The Miz thanked them and said that he was leaving to continue his celebration party. MVP said that he had business to conduct and that The Miz owed Lashley a title shot. The Miz said he was busy and that "there was no time". Lashley threatened to beat him and take the title unless he gave him a Championship shot in an hour before walking out.

Riddle was backstage on RAW, talking about his first win in Warzone before riding a scooter on his way to the ring.

Riddle vs. John Morrison on RAW

Riddle and Morrison countered each other's moves early on before the Guru Of Greatness got a near fall off a kick. Riddle took a jab to the eye before dumping Morrison outside and hitting a big dive.

Riddle dropped Morrison on the apron before a break. When we returned to RAW, Riddle was caught in a submission move and hitting a Spanish Fly for a near fall. Riddle hit the Bro to Sleep but Morrison came back with a superkick.

Riddle blocked the Starship Pain and hit the Bro Derek for the win.

Result: Riddle def. John Morrison

Match rating: B

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest were backstage and R-Truth was there with a referee but Priest scared him off.

The Miz was backstage on RAW and Adam Pearce told him that he couldn't do anything to help about Bobby Lashley.

New Day vs. RETRIBUTION on RAW

Xavier Woods and T-Bar kicked off the match and Kingston was tagged in early with New Day in control of the match. T-Bar managed to take Kofi down tagged in Mace who landed a big boot on Kofi.