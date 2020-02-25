WWE RAW Results February 24th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

What a night

Randy Orton kicked off RAW and yet again was about to explain why he attacked Edge, who he reminded us, was his best friend in the business. He said no one would understand why he did what he did and Kevin Owens came out and defended Edge. He eventually challenged him to a match and Randy said he was ready "but just not this minute", and left.

Backstage, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega was being interviewed and said that after Humberto was taken care of, Angel will be free to be the top guy on RAW.

Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

Garza sneaked in a big win

Carrillo and Garza traded strikes before Humberto got the upper hand and sent Angel outside for a big dive. Carrillo took a big knee strike in the corner before Garza dropped him on the apron.

They traded stiff kicks on the apron and Humberto took a Spanish Fly in the middle of the ring for a near fall after a distraction from Vega. After a few more pin attempts from both men, Garza rolled Carrillo up for the win.

Result: Angel Garza def. Humberto Carrillo

Match rating: B

Ricochet vs. Luke Gallows

Ricochet is on a roll

Gallows hit a backbreaker early and got a near fall. Ricochet managed to turn it around and hit a crossbody followed by a standing shooting star. Ricochet hit the Recoil and followed up with the Shooting Star for the win.

Result: Ricochet def. Luke Gallows

Match rating: C

Backstage, AJ Styles was certain a miracle could happen at Super Showdown and Ricochet could win the WWE title after which, AJ Styles will be ready to take it from him. He wanted to send a message so they found the nearest Superstar, Aleister Black and attacked him.

