WWE RAW Results: Huge title change; injured champ drops title; CM Punk attacks (6/30/25)

WWE RAW kicked off with Rhea Ripley making her entrance, followed by IYO SKY. As the Women's World Champion, IYO had made the choice to defend her title against Rhea at Evolution. Ripley said that she would stop at nothing to win the title back, accepting the challenge.

Backstage on RAW, Dominik Mysterio hyped Finn Balor and JD McDonagh up for their title match before showing AJ Styles a doctor's note that said he couldn't face him in the Intercontinental Title match. AJ mocked Dom before saying that he would whoop his a**, but Mysterio showed him the clause that said if Styles attacks him, he would lose the title shot.

WWE RAW Results (June 30, 2025):

Judgment Day def. New Day to become the new World Tag Team Champions

Rusev def. Sheamus

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria ended in a Double Pin

Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed def. Penta & Sami Zayn

WWE RAW Results: The New Day (c) vs. The Judgment Day - World Tag Team Championship match

Finn Balor and Kofi Kingston kicked off the match, and tags were made before JD McDonagh got a big penalty kick but was tripped up on the ropes. Xavier Woods got a big double stomp before JD came back with an X Factor.

Balor tagged back in and hit the Coup de Grace on his own tag partner by accident before the champs hit Midnight Hour. Balor kicked out before JD came in with an Avalanche Spanish Fly. Balor got the slingblade and the Coup de Grace on Woods for the win.

Result: The Judgment Day def. The New Day to become the new World Tag Team Champions on RAW

Grade; B

Bayley was backstage on RAW and blamed Lyra Valkyria for losing her Women's Intercontinental Title match. Adam Pearce stopped them from arguing before setting up a #1 Contender's Match between the two.

Backstage on RAW, JD McDonagh and Finn Balor told Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis that instead of taking the Women's Tag Titles away from Raquel Rodriguez, they should let Roxanne Perez take Liv Morgan's place as tag champ.

Nick and Adam discussed it and agreed that it was the best recourse, adding that Raquel and Roxanne would have to defend the title at Evolution against a team from RAW, one from SmackDown, and another from NXT.

WWE RAW Results: Sheamus vs. Rusev

Rusev was in control early on before Sheamus countered into a powerslam on the floor. Back in the ring, Rusev put the boots to Sheamus in the corner before the latter got a clothesline and the Irish Curse Backbreaker.

Rusev hit the Fallaway Slam before locking in the Accolade. Sheamus lifted Rusev with the hold locked in and dropped them both outside. The Celtic Warrior hit a big boot on the floor before Rusev drove him into the uncovered turnbuckle and hit the Machka Kick in the ring for the win.

Result: Rusev def. Sheamus on RAW

Grade: B+

Chad Gable was injured, which meant that The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile were on their own. El Grande Americano showed up and nodded to the trio before all of them quietly walked off.

Backstage on RAW, Karrion Kross attacked Sami Zayn, yelling "Say It", before hitting him with a metal pipe.

Gunther was out next and said that he would outclass Goldberg and humiliate him. The champ called himself the biggest bully in wrestling and said that he would expose Goldberg for the fraud that he is.

Seth Rollins showed up with Paul Heyman, who was holding a special black and gold Money in the Bank briefcase. Rollins said that he was there to congratulate the champ and added that he did not go to Night of Champions to cash in.

Rollins said that the MITB contract meant that he was calling out both champs before CM Punk showed up and ran at Rollins in the ring. A brawl broke out, and Gunther let the two fight before Rollins broke off and ran into the crowd.

Punk called him a coward, and Gunther tried to get in his way before he shoved the champ down and walked off. LA Knight showed up behind Rollins on the stairs and attacked him, with the two brawling into the concession stands.

Rollins jabbed Knight in the eyes and ran off before we headed backstage to The Judgment Day clubhouse.

Balor and the others were celebrating Roxanne being the tag champ, but Raquel felt guilty for replacing Liv so easily. Balor called for a vote, and Dom and Raquel hesitantly voted yes for Roxanne being the Tag Team Champ before RAW moved on.

Kairi Sane cut a pre-recorded promo about her being The Pirate Princess before we headed for the following match.

WWE RAW Results: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Bayley was in control early on and got some big moves before they took each other out with dueling crossbodies. Bayley got a Saito Suplex before Lyra came back with a Fisherman's Neckbreaker.

Bayley took a powerbomb variant before Lyra blocked the roseplant. Bayley slipped out of a fireman's carry before both women's shoulders were down as the ref counted in a double pin.

Result: Double Pin/Draw

Annoyed with the outcome of the match, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria started brawling their way over to the ringside and up the entrance ramp. Adam Pearce and officials came in to separate the two, and the two had to be held back to stop the brawl.

Grade: B

CM Punk was backstage and tried to tell LA Knight to back off, but the latter said that he was facing Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event and that meant that Punk would have to wait to get his revenge on Seth.

WWE RAW Results: Penta & Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

We learned that Seth Rollins had fled the arena and was on a plane. Sami was injured in the attack from Kross earlier, but he decided to compete in this match nonetheless. Penta and Bron Breakker kicked off the match, and the babyfaces ejected Bron and Bronson out of the ring early on and hit stereo dives to the floor.

Back in the ring, Sami Zayn had Reed on the ropes and hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb for a near fall. Reed came back with a Death Valley Driver before Breakker took Sami out with a clothesline over the announce desk. Penta came in and got some big moves on Bron before hitting the Sacrifice arm snap.

Reed blocked a top rope move from Penta and allowed Bron to hit the Frankensteiner before Sami broke up the pin. Reed went for the Tsunami but missed before the Helluva Kick was blocked. Sami blocked the spear from Bron before Bronson Reed was hit with a big suplex. Bron Breakker managed to hit the spear and got the win.

Result: Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed def. Penta & Sami Zayn

Grade: B+

Bron and Bronson attacked Sami after the match, but Jey Uso showed up to stop them with a steel chair. Breakker took some steel chair shots before Reed was hit with strikes and a superkick before Jey sent him outside with a hit from the chair. The heels retreated with Heyman before Sami, Penta, and Jey stared them down from the ring, closing out the show.

