WWE RAW Results: Injured star forced to leave; CM Punk involved in big brawl; huge return (5/19/25)

Logan Paul kicked off WWE RAW and talked about how he was going to beat Jey Uso on Saturday and wanted to be the new World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther showed up and said that Logan was confident and praised the social media star for understanding business.
However, in the ring, it was personal for Gunther. The former Heavyweight Champ said that he was sick of being criticised by non-wrestlers like Pat McAfee. Gunther would be waiting to see who wins Saturday and eventually take the title from the winner.
Gunther left, and Logan was talking trash when Jey showed up behind him and hit him with a superkick. Logan was out cold, and Jey hyped his match on Saturday before RAW moved on.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results (May 19, 2025):
- Judgment Day def. AJ Styles & Penta
- Roxanne Perez def. Natalya & Becky Lynch
- Sheamus def. Grayson Waller
- Rhea Ripley def. Kairi Sane
- Jey Uso def. Bron Breaker via DQ
Backstage on RAW, Roxanne Perez signed her contract and was now officially a member of the RAW roster.
Jey Uso was backstage when Paul Heyman called him to say that he was going to face Bron Breakker in a non-title match tonight. Heyman added that Bron wanted to slow the champ's momentum, and Seth Rollins would be looking to secure the Heavyweight title in the future.
WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles & Penta vs. The Judgment Day
JD McDonagh and AJ Styles kicked off the match, and Styles was in control early on with a wristlock and an armbar. AJ and Penta cleared the ring and hit dives to the floor before RAW continued.
Penta was in trouble in the ring as the match went on before Balor was caught in the Calf Crusher, but JD broke it up. Penta got a big dive and a Spanish Fly before getting The Sacrifice on Balor.
Carlito interfered and got taken down by Balor before El Grande Americano attacked Penta with a headbutt from the crowd. Balor followed up with the Coup de Grace on Penta for the win.
Result: Judgment Day def. AJ Styles & Penta
Grade: B
Seth Rollins found Logan Paul backstage and said that Bron will soften Jey up tonight so Logan can get an easy win on Saturday. If Paul secures the title, Seth will be waiting on the other side to face him.
WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Roxanne Perez - Money in the Bank Qualifier match
Becky Lynch was in control early on and tried for a Disarm-Her, but it was countered into a sunset flip. Natalya tried for the sharpshooter, but Becky broke it up before Roxanne Perez wiped them both out as we headed for a break.
Back on RAW, another Sharpshooter was countered before Perez got a near fall off a moonsault. We got a big superplex before Becky got the manhandle slam, but Lyra Valkyria showed up and broke up the pin.
Lynch sent Lyra into the barricades outside as Perez got the Pop Rox on Natalya for the win.
Result: Roxanne Perez def. Natalya & Becky Lynch
Grade: B+
Backstage, Sami Zayn told Jey Uso that he would take care of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman, and the champ shouldn't worry about it.
WWE RAW Results: Grayson Waller vs. Sheamus
Grayson Waller tried to run early on, and Sheamus chased him down before the match continued in the ring. Grayson got some cheap shots before Sheamus hit the Irish Curse Backbreaker and sent him outside as the match went on.
Back in the ring, Theory interfered and it backfired on Waller, letting Shemus get the White Noise on the apron. The Celtic Warrior followed up with the Beats of the Bodhran before getting the Brogue kick for the win.
Result: Sheamus def. Grayson Waller
Grade: B
We got to see secret footage of Tyrese Haliburton from WWE 2K25 before Gunther was in a backstage interview. Rollins interrupted the former champ and praised him before the two argued about who deserved the Heavyweight title more.
WWE RAW Results: Kairi Sane vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark - Money in the Bank Qualifier match
Kairi Sane made her return tonight on RAW after nearly six months to face Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark in a Money in the Bank Qualifier match. Stark looked to have hurt her knee off a top rope dropkick early in the match, and the medical team had to come in and check on her before carrying her out of the ring.
The match continued between just Rhea and Kairi, and Ripley hit a big dropkick to counter a top rope move. The two traded strikes in the middle of the ring before Rhea got the Riptide and picked up the win.
Result: Rhea Ripley def. Kairi Sane
Grade: B
Rusev was in a promo talking about how he tried to help Tozawa, but he challenged him instead, and Rusev was about to step up to the challenge.
The New Day were out next and talked trash about the other tag team, especially the War Raiders, saying that Ivar was the only one with talent in the team.
Back in the Judgment Day Clubhouse, Roxanne Perez was introduced to the group by Balor, and in the absence of Liv, Fin wanted Perez to join the team. Perez even brought chicken nuggets for Dom and an apple for Carlito. Raquel was not happy and told Roxanne to go away before RAW moved on.
WWE RAW Results: Jey Uso vs. Bron Breaker
Jey Uso was in control early on, but Breakker got a big running spear before sending Jey outside and hitting a dive to the announce desk. The two headed to the top rope, and Jey countered a superplex with a powerbomb for a near fall.
Jey countered a powerbomb from Bron and hit a big Samoan Drop for another near fall. Breakker got a Frankensteiner before Heyman distracted the ref, letting Bron almost get a steel chair shot.
Heyman pulled Jey's leg from the apron before the champ went after Paul at the ringside. Seth Rollins attacked Jey from behind, and a brawl broke out as the match was called off.
Result: Jey Uso def. Bron Breaker via DQ
Grade: B+
Jey was taking a beating from Seth and Bron before Sami Zayn came out, followed by CM Punk! A brawl broke out, and the heels were ejected from the ring as the fight continued at the ringside. Punk and Zayn beat Breakker and Rollins into the crowd, and Logan Paul knocked Jey out in the ring with a cheap shot before RAW went off the air.