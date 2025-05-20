WWE RAW Results: Injured star forced to leave; CM Punk involved in big brawl; huge return (5/19/25)

Logan Paul kicked off WWE RAW and talked about how he was going to beat Jey Uso on Saturday and wanted to be the new World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther showed up and said that Logan was confident and praised the social media star for understanding business.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, in the ring, it was personal for Gunther. The former Heavyweight Champ said that he was sick of being criticised by non-wrestlers like Pat McAfee. Gunther would be waiting to see who wins Saturday and eventually take the title from the winner.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther left, and Logan was talking trash when Jey showed up behind him and hit him with a superkick. Logan was out cold, and Jey hyped his match on Saturday before RAW moved on.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Monday Night RAW Results (May 19, 2025):

Judgment Day def. AJ Styles & Penta

Roxanne Perez def. Natalya & Becky Lynch

Sheamus def. Grayson Waller

Rhea Ripley def. Kairi Sane

Jey Uso def. Bron Breaker via DQ

Backstage on RAW, Roxanne Perez signed her contract and was now officially a member of the RAW roster.

Jey Uso was backstage when Paul Heyman called him to say that he was going to face Bron Breakker in a non-title match tonight. Heyman added that Bron wanted to slow the champ's momentum, and Seth Rollins would be looking to secure the Heavyweight title in the future.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles & Penta vs. The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

Ad

JD McDonagh and AJ Styles kicked off the match, and Styles was in control early on with a wristlock and an armbar. AJ and Penta cleared the ring and hit dives to the floor before RAW continued.

Penta was in trouble in the ring as the match went on before Balor was caught in the Calf Crusher, but JD broke it up. Penta got a big dive and a Spanish Fly before getting The Sacrifice on Balor.

Ad

Carlito interfered and got taken down by Balor before El Grande Americano attacked Penta with a headbutt from the crowd. Balor followed up with the Coup de Grace on Penta for the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. AJ Styles & Penta

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

Seth Rollins found Logan Paul backstage and said that Bron will soften Jey up tonight so Logan can get an easy win on Saturday. If Paul secures the title, Seth will be waiting on the other side to face him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE RAW Results: Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Roxanne Perez - Money in the Bank Qualifier match

Becky Lynch was in control early on and tried for a Disarm-Her, but it was countered into a sunset flip. Natalya tried for the sharpshooter, but Becky broke it up before Roxanne Perez wiped them both out as we headed for a break.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Back on RAW, another Sharpshooter was countered before Perez got a near fall off a moonsault. We got a big superplex before Becky got the manhandle slam, but Lyra Valkyria showed up and broke up the pin.

Lynch sent Lyra into the barricades outside as Perez got the Pop Rox on Natalya for the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Natalya & Becky Lynch

Grade: B+

Backstage, Sami Zayn told Jey Uso that he would take care of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman, and the champ shouldn't worry about it.

Ad

WWE RAW Results: Grayson Waller vs. Sheamus

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grayson Waller tried to run early on, and Sheamus chased him down before the match continued in the ring. Grayson got some cheap shots before Sheamus hit the Irish Curse Backbreaker and sent him outside as the match went on.

Back in the ring, Theory interfered and it backfired on Waller, letting Shemus get the White Noise on the apron. The Celtic Warrior followed up with the Beats of the Bodhran before getting the Brogue kick for the win.

Ad

Result: Sheamus def. Grayson Waller

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

Expand Tweet

Ad

We got to see secret footage of Tyrese Haliburton from WWE 2K25 before Gunther was in a backstage interview. Rollins interrupted the former champ and praised him before the two argued about who deserved the Heavyweight title more.

WWE RAW Results: Kairi Sane vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark - Money in the Bank Qualifier match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kairi Sane made her return tonight on RAW after nearly six months to face Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark in a Money in the Bank Qualifier match. Stark looked to have hurt her knee off a top rope dropkick early in the match, and the medical team had to come in and check on her before carrying her out of the ring.

The match continued between just Rhea and Kairi, and Ripley hit a big dropkick to counter a top rope move. The two traded strikes in the middle of the ring before Rhea got the Riptide and picked up the win.

Ad

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Kairi Sane

Grade: B

Rusev was in a promo talking about how he tried to help Tozawa, but he challenged him instead, and Rusev was about to step up to the challenge.

The New Day were out next and talked trash about the other tag team, especially the War Raiders, saying that Ivar was the only one with talent in the team.

Back in the Judgment Day Clubhouse, Roxanne Perez was introduced to the group by Balor, and in the absence of Liv, Fin wanted Perez to join the team. Perez even brought chicken nuggets for Dom and an apple for Carlito. Raquel was not happy and told Roxanne to go away before RAW moved on.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE RAW Results: Jey Uso vs. Bron Breaker

Jey Uso was in control early on, but Breakker got a big running spear before sending Jey outside and hitting a dive to the announce desk. The two headed to the top rope, and Jey countered a superplex with a powerbomb for a near fall.

Jey countered a powerbomb from Bron and hit a big Samoan Drop for another near fall. Breakker got a Frankensteiner before Heyman distracted the ref, letting Bron almost get a steel chair shot.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Heyman pulled Jey's leg from the apron before the champ went after Paul at the ringside. Seth Rollins attacked Jey from behind, and a brawl broke out as the match was called off.

Result: Jey Uso def. Bron Breaker via DQ

Grade: B+

Jey was taking a beating from Seth and Bron before Sami Zayn came out, followed by CM Punk! A brawl broke out, and the heels were ejected from the ring as the fight continued at the ringside. Punk and Zayn beat Breakker and Rollins into the crowd, and Logan Paul knocked Jey out in the ring with a cheap shot before RAW went off the air.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jojo Jojo Nilanjan Das began writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2015, a path he discovered through a friend. He is known for his live reporting, which gives fans an unbiased and accurate account of events as they happen.



With a Bachelor's in Mass Communication and Journalism, Jojo briefly worked as a research analyst and a graphic designer before starting at Sportskeeda. He remembers getting hooked on RAW and SmackDown in school in the early 2000s.



Jojo's favorite wrestler is Finn Balor, and he has interviewed WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. When he is not covering the live shows, he can be found updating himself about the latest technology, playing games, or practicing music. Know More