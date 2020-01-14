WWE RAW Results January 13th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

It was surely a night of surprises

Randy Orton came out to kick off RAW and called out AJ Styles before they argued about which of them would win the Royal Rumble. Drew McIntyre was out next and had a few words to share in protest. Drew proposed a Triple Threat match to decide who would win the Rumble among them.

Segment rating: B

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre

A great match to kick things off

All three men were at each other's throats as the match started. AJ was saved from a DDT from Randy as the OC got involved and Randy took them out with RKOs as we headed for commercials.

Orton took Drew out with the steel steps on the outside as AJ And Randy went one-on-one in the ring. AJ was looking for the RKO but Randy denied him both times. Randy tried out the Styles Clash and landed it as well but couldn't get the three-count.

As Randy got the final RKO in, McIntyre returned and snatched the win away with a Claymore kick.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton & AJ Styles

Match rating: A

Seth Rollins was backstage and vowed to show what would happened to those who didn't stand with him and the AOP.

Ricochet vs. Mojo Rawley

Ricochet took down Rawley quick

Mojo was tossed out of the ring and Ricochet jumped over the ropes and landed a plancha right into him. Mojo was going for a big move but Ricochet reversed it into the Recoil. He hit the 630 for the easy win.

Result: Ricochet def. Mojo Rawley

Match rating: C

The Street Profits were backstage and hyped the show while Dawkins worked on his 'Oscar ballot'. They then announced the Charlotte Flair would be out next.

