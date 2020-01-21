WWE RAW Results January 20th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

The road to WrestleMania begins in less than a week!

Seth Rollins, The Authors of Pain, and Buddy Murphy kicked off RAW and Seth Rollins said that everyone out there in the WWE Universe had played a part in making him who he is today. Seth describes how Buddy Murphy now stood on the right side of history, with a video package showing how he joined them last week.

Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens showed up and Seth proposed a 4 on 2 match but The Viking Raiders had a bone to pick with the AOP and they joined team KO. A brawl broke out and Seth and his cronies ducked out.

Segment rating: A

Backstage in a promo, Seth Rollins said he has had enough and they were challenging the Viking Raiders for their RAW Tag Team Titles. Rollins and Murphy would be facing Erik and Ivar tonight!

Andrade (c) vs. Rey Mysterio - Ladder Match for the United States Championship

What a match to start the show!

Both men started on the outside, Andrade tried to get the ladder but it was kicked into his own mouth as Rey hit him with a low missile dropkick. Andrade caught Rey on the outside and dropped him. He perched him on the top rope inside the ring, with the ladder set up in the ring.

Andrade set up a ladder between the ropes and a ladder in the middle of the ring. They both went to the top rope. Rey tried to hit Andrade with a Hurricanrana on the ladder, but Andrade stopped him and hit him with a Powerbomb on the ladder.

Rey Mysterio hit the 619 and Andrade was down. Rey was climbing the ladder but Zelina was at the top of the ladder stopping him before she slapped Rey. The distraction was enough for Andrade to hit Rey with the Hammerlock DDT through the ladder set up bellow.

