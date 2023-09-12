Tonight on RAW, fans saw Jey Uso team up with Kevin Owens to face The Judgment Day. Tommaso Ciampa joined Alpha Academy and faced Imperium while we got a great title match with the return of Nia Jax to close the show.

Judgment Day def. Kevin Owens & Jey Uso

The Miz def. Akira Tozawa

Drew McIntyre def. Xavier Woods

Shayna Baszler def. Chelsea Green

Alpha Academy & Tommaso Ciampa def. Imperium

Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women's World Championship

Jey Uso welcomed us to RAW, and Kevin Owens made his entrance soon after. KO said that Uso was now on the Kevin Owens show before saying that a lot of people think that he should not be there. He added that Jey would have to do a lot to earn back the locker room's trust before Judgment Day came out.

Balor and Priest said that Jey was welcome on RAW and that Judgment Day runs the show now, not KO. Dom got booed, and his mic was even turned down to help the crowd drown his voice out.

KO said that he was ready for a fight, and Jey added that he would earn his trust by facing Judgment Day with him. KO yelled, "Let's do it!" before a brawl broke out, and the heels got ejected from the ring.

WWE RAW Results (September 11, 2023): Judgment Day vs. Kevin Owens & Jey Uso

Owens got a big stunner on Balor for an early near fall before tags were made, and Jey came in with a big top rope crossbody on Priest. Back after a break, Balor got a headlock on Owens, but he broke out and made the tag before Jey came in.

Uso took out Priest on the apron before getting some big moves on Balor in the ring. Balor reversed a Samoan Drop and a hip attack in the corner before KO came in and hit a fisherman's buster from the ropes.

Jey Uso came back and accidentally took KO out with a superkick before Balor got the pin.

Result: Judgment Day def. Kevin Owens & Jey Uso

After the match, Uso tried to explain what happened, but KO walked off.

Grade: B

Backstage, Uso tried to apologize, but KO yelled at him and told him to go join The Judgment Day instead.

Imperium showed up in a limousine for Gunther's big title defense celebration.

The Miz vs. Akira Tozawa on RAW

Tozawa hit a big hurricanrana and a dropkick before The Miz got some big strikes on the ropes. Miz dropped Tozawa from the apron before getting multiple skull-crushing finales for the win.

Result: The Miz def. Akira Tozawa

Grade: C

Backstage on RAW, Chelsea Green tried to ask Shayna Baszler to be her co-champion, but she not only denied but threatened to beat her up. Piper Niven showed up and took the belt from Green before they walked off.

Imperium were out next, and Gunther stood on a podium in the ring with two big pillars on either side. He said that he was running out of competitors and that he was now competing against himself.

Chad Gable came out and said that he wanted another title match so that Gable could see his daughter smile. Gunther said that Gable was a terrible father before the latter attacked the champ.

Imperium stepped in and proceeded to absolutely destroy Gable before Otis came out and sent Vinci and Kaiser outside. Gunther managed to turn it back around and took Alpha Academy down before Tommaso Ciampa came out with a steel chair and chased Imperium off.

We saw footage of Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre arguing backstage before they decided to face each other in the ring.

Ciampa was backstage and said that he wanted to seize his moment, and it felt like the best time to do so. Alpha Academy proposed a six-man tag team match with Imperium, and Ciampa agreed to it.

Xavier Woods vs. Drew McIntyre on RAW

McIntyre had the advantage early on and got some big chops before Xavier sent him outside and hit a dropkick through the ropes. Woods tried for a dive from the apron, but Drew caught him and tossed him over the announce desk.

Back after a break on RAW, Woods got a big elbow drop before blocking the Claymore with a superkick. Woods reversed the Alabama Slam before McIntyre came back with the Claymore and picked up the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Xavier Woods

Grade: B

Cody Rhodes was out next, and he was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. Dom said that thanks to Cody, Jey Uso was on RAW and would soon join The Judgment Day. Cody attacked Dom and hit Cross Rhodes before Dom and McDonagh ran off.

Drew McIntyre walked up to Jey Uso backstage and said that he didn't trust Uso one bit. Jey challenged him to a match next week before RAW continued.

Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green on RAW

Baszler was in control early on and tried for some hold before Green rolled out of the ring. Piper Niven got in Baszler's face, and the latter pushed her aside. Baszler got her own version of Ronda Rousey's Piper's Pit finisher and picked up the easy win.

Result: Shayna Baszler def. Chelsea Green

Niven attacked Baszler after the match, and a brawl broke out. Zoey Stark showed up and superkicked both tag champs in the face before Niven and Green fled backstage.

Grade: C

Seth Rollins was out next and said that he's tried a lot of gimmicks, but all he needed to do all along was be himself. He said that he was there to fight and he was a workhorse, but Shinsuke refused his challenge last week.

Rollins put his title on the line right there before Shinsukes's music hit, but we saw him on the Titantron beating up Ricochet. Nakamura said that he was busy tonight and that he would take Rollins' title, but not tonight.

Jey Uso was backstage when Finn Balor told him that The Judgment Day were big fans of his and wanted him to consider joining the group.

Imperium vs. Alpha Academy & Tommaso Ciampa on RAW

Imperium were in control early on, and Gable was sent outside by Kaiser before Gunther came in with a big boot. Back in the ring, Gable was sent into the corner before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Ciampa tagged in and got some big moves before taking out Vinci for a near fall. Kaiser ran distraction and helped his team get the advantage before Otis came in and hit the Caterpillar Elbow Drop.

Gunther was tagged in, and Gable tried to suplex him, but it was reversed. Gable got the ankle lock on Gunther, but he managed to get the tag to Vinci. Gable hit Chaos Theory on Vinci for a near fall before Otis took out Kaiser at ringside.

Gable got the ankle lock on Vinci, and Gunther tried to break it up, but Ciampa came in and locked the champ in a submission of his own before Chad got the win.

Result: Alpha Academy & Tommaso Ciampa def. Imperium

Grade: B+

NXT Women's Champ Tiffany Stratton was backstage on RAW with Becky Lynch as they both signed the contract for the title match on NXT.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez - Women's World Championship match on RAW

Raquel sent Rhea into the corner early on before hitting a big slam for a near fall. The champ was caught in a hold before breaking out and hitting a missile dropkick and a senton at ringside.

Rhea was sent into the barricades with a big boot before the two took each other out with kicks in the middle of the ring. Ripley came back with a suplex and near fall before Raquel dropped her on the turnbuckles.

Raquel hit a big boot before missing the corkscrew elbow in the corner. Ripley got the frog splash before Raquel powerbombed her onto the apron. Nia Jax showed up out of nowhere and hit a Samoan Drop on Raquel on the floor before Rhea got the riptide in the ring for the win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women's World Championship

After the match, Nia Jax hit a headbutt on the champ and then hit a leg drop on the apron. Jax hit the big drop on the corner before RAW went off the air.

Grade: B+

