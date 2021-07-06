RAW Results: Drew McIntyre laid out; Riddle pins former WWE Champion

The Miz and John Morrison kicked off RAW with MizTV. Miz announced that his No.1 pick for the Money in the Bank ladder match was his best friend and co-host, Johnny Drip-Drip, before inviting their first guest, Drew McIntyre.

Drew came out and made some moisture-related puns about Miz & Morrison before Ricochet joined as the second guest on MizTV. Ricochet said he was willing to do anything to win the contract at Money in the Bank before Riddle came out to the ring.

Riddle got on the ladder in the ring and said that he would dedicate his MITB win to his best friend, Randy Orton. AJ was out next and complained about losing his qualifier last week without even being pinned.

Riddle taunted AJ and Omos from the ladder before the giant dropped the ladder as well as the Original Bro. AJ kicked Riddle's injured leg before Ricochet and Morrison started brawling on RAW and Drew took Omos out.

Ricochet vs. John Morrison on RAW

When we returned from commercials, the match was underway and Morrison had the early advantage, hitting a neck breaker for a near fall. Johnny Drip-Drip drove Ricochet into the barricades with a powerbomb after countering his aerial attack over Miz's wheelchair.

Ricochet took a standing Spanish Fly in the ring before Morrison went for an abdominal stretch. The former US Champion escaped the hold and countered it into a big tornado DDT. Miz ran a distraction from the outside before Morrison nearly got the pin.

Morrison picked up the win via a count-out after a botched dive to the outside ended with Miz blocking Ricochet's way back into the ring with his chair.

Result: John Morrison def. Ricochet via count-out

Grade: B

Jinder Mahal was backstage on RAW, showing off his bike before The Modern Day Maharaja said he was set to beat Drew tonight.

