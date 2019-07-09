WWE RAW Results July 8th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Tonight's episode of RAW kicked off with mixed tag action as 'The Man' and Seth Rollins faced Andrade and Zelina Vega.

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs Andrade & Zelina Vega

Rollins and Andrade got us started and they went back and forth. A nasty chop from Andrade was followed by a slingblade from the Universal Champion, followed by a double suicide dive. Becky Lynch tagged herself in and immediately locked Zelina Vega is a Dis-Arm-Her and made her tap out. Vega was eliminated.

Lacey Evans appeared ringside and Becky went straight for her. Rollins separated them as we headed to commercials. Andrade looked totally focused, as we came back from the break and was taking the fight to Seth Rollins.

Andrade had Rollins caught up in the turnbuckle in the corner. He hit a double stomp from the top rope for a near fall. Rollins tried to rally Rollins who replies with a Falcon Arrow for a near fall.

Rollins followed it up with a springboard knee strike before heading to the top rope. Andrade pushed him off and distracted the referee as Vega hit Rollins with a hurracanrana. Lynch took Vega out with a right hand from the apron.

Lynch pushed Rollins away and was taken out by Andrade. Vega went for another hurricanrana on Rollins but he caught her in midair. Lynch hit Vega with a dropkick and she wasn't be a factor in this match anymore. Andrade looked for suicide dives but ate a boot from Rollins. Seth hit the curb stomp and and it was all over.

Result: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch def. Andrade and Zelina Vega

Match rating: A

Paul Heyman was out next. He said Extreme Rules was in six days and he knew something about Extreme in Philly. Heyman also said that Brock Lesnar could cash in on either Kofi Kingston or Seth Rollins this Sunday.

