RAW Results: Lashley pinned; Eva Marie returns

Alexa Bliss kicked off RAW and recapped what happened to Shayna last week, alluding to the fact that Baszler being out of action for now. Nia Jax showed up and said that Shayna challenged Alexa to a match at Hell in a Cell before telling her to stop messing with her and her friends.

Alexa denied that they were ever friends before Nia challenged her to a match tonight. Bliss started crying but then it turned to laughter before she accepted the challenge.

Nikki Cross vs. Charlotte on RAW

The match began and Rhea Ripley's music hit. Nikki Cross used the distraction to try to roll Charlotte over but failed. Ripley was having a closer look at the action as Charlotte tossed Cross outside and into the barricades.

After a break, we returned to RAW to see The Queen in control but Nikki managed to hit a counter and got a near fall. After some back and forth, Ripley taunted Charlotte on the outside and The Queen went after her and got totally distracted from the match.

Nikki got back in the ring and the referee counted Flair out, letting Cross pick up the win.

Result: Nikki Cross def. Charlotte

After the match, Charlotte hit a big boot on Nikki and dragged her to the ring but Ripley beat her to the punch and hit a Riptide, taking out Flair for good.

Grade: B

Backstage on RAW, Riddle asked Jeff Hardy what he should do to make Randy trust him after last week's loss. Hardy said that he should listen to Randy, who is a veteran, and walked out. Orton came up to Riddle and told him to be himself and not try to be Randy.

"I can't believe I'm saying this, but you should listen to @RandyOrton." - @JEFFHARDYBRAND giving advice on how to be a great tag team partner to @SuperKingofBros #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tDEAN1Epyh — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 15, 2021

Jeff Hardy vs. John Morrison on RAW

John Morrison blinded Hardy with the Drip-Stick during his entrance but Jeff shook it off as the bell rang, taking Morrison to the corner for a body splash. Morrison responded with a clothesline but Cedric Alexander's music hit.

