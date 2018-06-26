WWE RAW results June 26th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

A huge return of an injured superstar and Roman Reigns' surprise Tag Match made for an interesting episode of RAW.

Jojo ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 09:42 IST 21.69K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The show kicked off with Kurt Angle and RAW Constable Baron Corbin and just as Angle was about to announce something big related to Lesnar's next title defence when Roman Reigns' music hit. Reigns told Angle not to mind his presence and that he wanted to hear the announcement face to face.

Just as Kurt was about to speak, Bobby Lashley made his entrance and said he deserves to hear the announcement personally as much as Roman. He told Roman to move on after not being to defeat Lesnar; Roman called him a quitter for leaving WWE for MMA. Lashley said he will take out anyone his way, including the Big Dog.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Angle announces that upon Brock's request, the multi-person match at Extreme Rules has been cancelled. Roman and Bobby decide to face each other at Extreme Rules and Angle granted them the request. The Revival came out to antagonize the two bigger Superstars and Angle booked a tag team match between the four to start off RAW.

#1 The Revival vs. Roman Reigns & Bobby Lashley

Roman Reigns teamed up with Bobby Lashley tonight on RAW

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley managed to keep the pressure on, though the Revival got in a few hits early on in the match. Reigns delivered a big Samoan drop on Wilder and he looked to be in pain as both men went down. Reigns made the tag and Lashley took out the other team with ease.

Lashley was about to deliver a spear to Dash Wilder as a recap of last week and Roman tagged himself in before Lashley could do anything to stop him. Reigns hit a Superman punch on Wilder and Lashley went for a tag in but Roman denied him.

Reigns and Lashley were settling the dispute when Dawson came from behind and caught Roman off guard. Reigns composed himself and went for a Superman punch on Wilder but Dash caught him in a roll-up before Roman could realize what was happening. Wilder got the three count and The Revival took the victory with a huge upset.

The Revival def. Roman Reigns & Bobby Lashley