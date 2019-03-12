WWE RAW Results March 11th 2019, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

The Shield kicked off RAW and Roman Reigns got on the mic and thanked his teammates for fulfilling his wish. He then hyped Seth Rollins' WrestleMania match and on that note, the Shield disbanded for one last time. Rollins started to speak but was interrupted by Paul Heyman.

They argued about if Rollins would 'slay the Beast' at WrestleMania. Heyman then played a promo for Lesnar on the Titantron trying to prove that Rollins wasn't going to beat him. Shelton Benjamin came out from behind and multiple German Suplexes on Rollins who was distracted. Benjamin hadn't been seen in WWE for almost 10 years before tonight.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Seth Rollins

Rollins sneaked in a quick victory against the returning superstar

We returned from commercials to see Seth Rollins in a match against his attacker. Benjamin had the upper hand from the start but Rollins hit a big dropkick, slowing things down. The match went outside and Seth was thrown against the barricades by Shelton while Heyman was getting a phonecall ringside. He confirmed that Brock would be there next week on WWE RAW.

Rollins was still being manhandled but reversed out of a fireman's carry and hit a Superkick. Rollins followed up with a stomp and quickly got the pin and the three-count.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Shelton Benjamin

Finn Balor was out next and shook Rollins' hand who was on the way out after his match.

Finn Balor (c) vs. Bobby Lashley - Intercontinental Championship match

Lashley picked up a title win thanks to Rush

Lashley hit move after move early on and Balor was being taken apart. The champ finally hit a basement dropkick out of a reversal and then went for a rollout but couldn't get the three-count.

Lio Rush appeared in the time keeper's area and rang the bell to get Balor's attention. He then took the championship belt and taunted Balor from ringside. Balor ran after him and took him down with a big kick from the apron. Balor then hit a springboard move but was caught in a spear before Lashley got the pin.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Finn Balor and is the new Intercontinental Champion

