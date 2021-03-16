RAW Results: Bobby Lashley attacked after main event; New Champions crowned

Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off RAW and were celebrating the dawn of The All Mighty Era in WWE. Lashley said he will destroy Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania and then the rest of the RAW locker room too. The Miz came out and tried to convince Lashley he was not at peak performance after having stomach cramps before the match.

The A-Lister wanted another title shot and said that Bobby was yet to face the 'real' Miz. Drew McIntyre came out and started trash-talking on Lashley and MVP. He said the former US Champion was living vicariously through the WWE Champion.

Drew gave Miz a choice to back out of the match tonight on RAW before calling Lashley a 'bald b*tch'. The WWE Champion attacked the Scotsman while he was talking to The Miz.

The A-Lister took advantage by unloading on McIntyre in the ring. Lashley was watching from the stage when Sheamus took him out from behind and MVP had to drag him away.

Backstage on RAW, Sheamus said he would be the one to beat Lashley and take the WWE title after Fastlane.

"TONIGHT, I'm gonna show the world who @WWESheamus really is. And I'M gonna be the one to beat @fightbobby!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qsXaL551hk — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021

Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz on RAW

McIntyre got a Glasgow Kiss early on and took The Miz to the corner to beat him up. The former WWE Champion hit a clothesline before Morrison distracted Drew by grabbing his leg from ringside.

Morrison threw his sunglasses at McIntyre but the Scotsman destroyed them. The former WWE Champion hit The Miz with the Reverse Alabama Slam but Morrison dragged The A-Lister out before the Claymore connected. The referee sent Morrison away from ringside and The Miz was alone.

The A-Lister tried to hit the Skull Crushing Finale but was unable to connect. McIntyre threw The Miz out of the ring and hit him with spinebusters against the barricade and the apron before smashing his face against the steps.

McIntyre got the Futureshock DDT and the Claymore. However, instead of pinning The Miz, Drew pointed at the WrestleMania sign and locked in the Hurt Lock, sending a message to Lashley.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. The Miz

Match rating: B+

