WWE RAW Results March 30th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Owens fought The Monday Night Messiah in an epic tag match.

Edge revealed why Randy really attacked him; the Undertaker sent a message to Styles on the RAW before WrestleMania.

'Taker sends a message, Champion injured

RAW kicked off with a recap of the feud between AJ Styles and The Undertaker before Taker appeared. He referred to both AJ and himself by their real name and said that 'Allen' will pay the price for disrespecting Michelle. He even invited The OC to join in on the fight and possibly hinted at having some backup of his own for the Boneyard match.

Becky Lynch was back with her giant truck and eventually led us into a recap of her WrestleMania match from last year.

After the match, Becky was cutting a promo on the stage and Shayna Bazsler attacked her from behind, locking her in the Khirifuda Clutch before sending her head-first into the side of an announce table. She then picked up Becky's belt and threw it at her as Lynch was trying to recover.

Aleister Black vs. Jason Cade (Promotional Talent)

An effortless win for Black

Cade was hesitating to throw the first punch and Black got him with a kick before hitting the Black Mass, ending the match before Cade could get a strike in.

Result: Aleister Black def. Jason Cade

Match rating: C

The Street Profits & Kevin Owens vs. Angel Garza, Austin Theory & Seth Rollins

Owens got the win but at what cost?

Zelina Vega came out and said that US Champ Andrade was injured and Austin Theory was his replacement. Theory and Owens kicked us off and the rookie was in trouble as The Profits joined the assault.

We returned from commercials to see Garza in the ring with Ford and he tagged in Theory. Rollins was tagged in eventually and Dawkins took him down. Before Owens could tag in, Rollins tagged Garza who ate a cannonball.

Montez Ford leaped over the ropes and outside the ring, taking out Theory while Owens got the win on Garza with the stunner. Rollins hit Owens with the Stomp just as the bell was rung.

Result: The Street Profits & Kevin Owens def. Angel Garza, Austin Theory & Seth Rollins

Match rating: B+

