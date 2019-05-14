WWE RAW Results May 13th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night Raw

It was an explosive episode of Monday Night RAW

RAW kicked off at the O2 Arena in London with a very special episode of Miz TV. The Miz welcomed his special guest and the first Wildcard entry of the night, Roman Reigns. The two spoke about Reigns' upcoming match with Elias and called him a glorified wedding singer.

The topic then changed to Shane McMahon and the 'Best in the World' came out to remind the Superstars that he ran the show. Bobby Lashley and Elias attacked Miz and Reigns from behind and a fight broke out which was later officiated as a match.

Roman Reigns & The Miz vs. Elias & Bobby Lashley

Elias kicked things off in the ring with The Miz and Shane was their cheerleader. The Miz was quick to tag Roman Reigns in. Elias rolled out of the ring and then tagged in Bobby Lashley. They had a battle of power in the corner, but the referee called for a clean break, prompting Lashley to flex his muscles.

Roman Reigns then took the fight to Lashley and took him to the corner, hitting a series of strikes. The Miz tagged himself in and worked with Roman Reigns to splash on Lashley. He hit the "It" kicks on both Elias and Lashley, but the Almighty one caught him and took him down via a little assistance from Elias.

Roman Reigns was about to tag in but Shane McMahon attacked him, prompting the referee to call off the match.

Result: Roman Reigns & The Miz def. Elias & Bobby Lashley by DQ

The trio tried to isolate The Miz and gang up on him outside, but Roman Reigns dove to the outside, neutralizing them. The odds were stacked against the babyfaces, but The Miz returned with a steel chair and took them out.

Match rating: A

