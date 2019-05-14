×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE RAW Results May 13th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night Raw

Jojo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.93K   //    14 May 2019, 08:55 IST

It was an explosive episode of Monday Night RAW
It was an explosive episode of Monday Night RAW

RAW kicked off at the O2 Arena in London with a very special episode of Miz TV. The Miz welcomed his special guest and the first Wildcard entry of the night, Roman Reigns. The two spoke about Reigns' upcoming match with Elias and called him a glorified wedding singer.

The topic then changed to Shane McMahon and the 'Best in the World' came out to remind the Superstars that he ran the show. Bobby Lashley and Elias attacked Miz and Reigns from behind and a fight broke out which was later officiated as a match.

Roman Reigns & The Miz vs. Elias & Bobby Lashley


Elias kicked things off in the ring with The Miz and Shane was their cheerleader. The Miz was quick to tag Roman Reigns in. Elias rolled out of the ring and then tagged in Bobby Lashley. They had a battle of power in the corner, but the referee called for a clean break, prompting Lashley to flex his muscles.

Roman Reigns then took the fight to Lashley and took him to the corner, hitting a series of strikes. The Miz tagged himself in and worked with Roman Reigns to splash on Lashley. He hit the "It" kicks on both Elias and Lashley, but the Almighty one caught him and took him down via a little assistance from Elias.

Roman Reigns was about to tag in but Shane McMahon attacked him, prompting the referee to call off the match.

Result: Roman Reigns & The Miz def. Elias & Bobby Lashley by DQ

 The trio tried to isolate The Miz and gang up on him outside, but Roman Reigns dove to the outside, neutralizing them. The odds were stacked against the babyfaces, but The Miz returned with a steel chair and took them out.

Match rating: A

1 / 6 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Shield WWE The Usos Roman Reigns Braun Strowman WWE Results Leisure Reading
Advertisement
WWE Monday Night Raw Review For May 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results May 6th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (13th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW before Money in the bank 
RELATED STORY
WWE Monday Night Raw Review For April 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (6th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results April 29th, 2019: Winners, video highlights, Grades for latest Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
Fans react to WWE Monday Night Raw (6th May 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results April 22nd 2019, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights
RELATED STORY
Superstar Shake-Up 2019: 5 WWE Superstars That Could Move To Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane: Facts you should know
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us