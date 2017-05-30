WWE RAW Results May 29th 2017, Latest RAW winners and video highlights

A summary of events that transpired on the go-home show for Extreme Rules.

by Riju Dasgupta Analysis 30 May 2017, 08:54 IST

A great main event capped off the show

It’s go-home show time for Extreme Rules, the Raw Exclusive Pay-Per-View. We already know of some of the bigger matches planned for the show. What other surprises will the show bring us?

The Miz kicks off RAW

The show began with a Memorial Day Package, followed by the entrance of The Miz and Maryse for Miz TV.

The Miz put Cesaro and Sheamus over, calling them the hardest working Superstars but for him, who lost their moment in the sun, when the Hardyz showed up unannounced. Cesaro and Sheamus likened The Hardyz to brand new toys that they were going to break.

The Miz spoke about how Dean Ambrose dragged the IC title through the garbage. Ambrose interrupted and evened the odds with The Hardyz. The babyfaces rushed to the ring before the heels ran out.