WWE RAW Results: WWE official suspended; Newly married superstars headed for divorce? - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 2nd, 2022)

Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman kicked off the RAW before WrestleMania Backlash and after the usual acknowledgments, they were interrupted by RK-Bro.

Randy Orton and Riddle attacked The Usos with RKOs and motioned for Drew McIntyre to join them who came out and joined in against The Bloodline as a full-blown fight broke out in the ring.

Backstage after a break on RAW, Kevin Owens got into an argument with Ezekiel and The Street Profits leading up to a six-man tag match with Alpha Academy.

WWE RAW Results (May 2nd, 2022): Kevin Owens & Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits & Ezekiel

Angelo Dawkins and Chad Gable kicked off the match and Montez Ford was tagged in early on. Gable got some big moves in before Ford got a dropkick in. Otis came in and the Profits and Ezekiel teamed up for a massive tandem dropkick on the big guy.

Kevin Owens came in with a springboard moonsault before Ezekiel got a spinebuster on Gable but Otis broke things up. A brawl broke out in the ring before KO tripped Ezekiel in the ring, allowing Gable to roll him up and pick up the win.

Result: Kevin Owens & Alpha Academy def. The Street Profits & Ezekiel

Grade: B

Back on RAW after a break, AJ Styles was being interviewed about his match with Damian Priest tonight and said that if he won, the latter would have to be banned from ringside at WrestleMania Backlash.

Sonya Deville was backstage and Adam Pearce told her that her executive powers were suspended due to an investigation into her conduct. Deville would compete in a tag match later tonight as well.

Veer Mahaan vs. Burt Hansen on RAW

Veer Mahaan sent his opponent to the corner and tossed him across the ring early on. He got a splash in the corner before getting another big tackle in the middle of the ring. Mahaan hit his million-dollar lariat before locking in the cervical clutch for the easy win.

Result: Veer Mahaan def. Burt Hansen

After the match, Mahaan attacked his opponent and dragged him back into the ring before locking in the cervical clutch on the ropes before walking out.

Grade: C

Edge and Damian Priest were out next and The Rated-R Superstar introduced themselves as Judgment Day before saying that the fans hated him because they hated themselves.

Edge told Styles to stay home at WrestleMania Backlash to avoid the pain and suffering that the WWE Hall of Famer would bring to him on Sunday.

AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest on RAW

Damian Priest got some big moves early on and got the Broken Arrow. AJ Styles sent him outside and hit the forearm dive but was sent headfirst into the ring post. Back after a break on RAW, Styles got a massive rack bomb for a near fall.

Styles got another near fall with a sunset flip before taking the backbreaker. Priest took a Pele kick before Styles tried for the Phenomenal Forearm but was met with the South of Heaven chokeslam. Styles tried for a calf crusher before getting the sudden win off a rollup.

Result: AJ Styles def. Damian Priest

Edge and Priest attacked Styles after the match and hit the Reckoning before getting steel chairs. Finn Balor rushed the ring and chased Edge and Priest out of the ring before RAW continued.

Grade: B+

Cedric Alexander walked up to MVP and Omos backstage and wanted to see The Hurt Business back together without Bobby Lashley. Alexander proposed a match between him and Lashley to prove himself to MVP and the latter agreed.

The Miz was out with Miz TV and called Mustafa Ali to join him in the ring. The A-Lister taunted Ali, making fun of him before the two got in each other's faces.

Theory came out and said that after last week's showing, he and Mr. McMahon agreed that Ali deserved a No.1 Contender's match, but against both him and The Miz at the same time.

The Miz & Theory vs. Mustafa Ali on RAW

The Miz started off the match and tried for a sunset flip but took a stomp. Mustafa Ali was tossed outside before Theory came in with a tag. The United States Champion was in control but took a big dropkick and a neckbreaker.

Theory grabbed Ali by the leg but the latter kicked him off and went back into the ring. The Miz caught Ali off guard and hit the Skull Crushing Finale on the ropes before getting the win.

Result: The Miz & Theory def. Mustafa Ali

Ciampa attacked Ali from behind after the match before RAW moved on.

Grade: B

Backstage on RAW, we saw Nikki A.S.H. ambush Dana Brooke and pick up the 24/7 title.

Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Dana Brooke - 24/7 Championship match on RAW

Dana Brooke got some big moves early on before Nikki A.S.H. left the ring and Brooke chased after her, only to get caught in the ring apron. Back in the ring, Brooke hit a cartwheel splash in the corner and a huge neckbreaker before getting the pin.

Result: Dana Brooke def. Nikki ASH to regain the 24/7 Championship

After the match, Akira Tozawa, R-Truth, and then Reggie tried to pin Brooke for the 24/7 title. Reggie was slapped by Brooke, who walked off after saying that she wanted a divorce.

Grade: C-

Becky Lynch was backstage on RAW and said that her comeback would begin by destroying Asuka.

Seth Rollins was out next on RAW and it was time to show him appreciation. Only half the crowd was into it and the rest booed him, especially after he trashed on Cody Rhodes. The crowd chanted 'We Want Cody' and Rollins said that the fans had forgotten how good he was.

Rhodes walked out next and the two talked about Dusty Rhodes, who Rollins called delusional, just like Cody is now. Rollins said that neither of the Rhodes were good enough to win the WWE Championship before Cody attacked him. Rollins took the Cody Cutter before fleeing the ring.

Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander on RAW

Cedric Alexander started off strong and unloaded on Bobby Lashey as the match kicked off but The All Mighty overpowered him right away. MVP and Omos came out and the distraction allowed Alexander to take Lashley down once more.

Lashley was tossed out of the ring and blocked a big dive from Alexander before sending him into the barricades. Lashley sent Alexander into the ring post before getting the spear in the ring. He got the Hurt Lock and Cedric Alexander tapped out right away.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Cedric Alexander

Grade: B

Liv Morgan was backstage on RAW and said that Rhea Ripley was actually disappointed with herself and was simply projecting it on Morgan.

Backstage on RAW, R-Truth was giving Reggie relationship advice before agreeing to be his divorce attorney.

Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop teased a possible alliance before we headed for the main event.

Becky Lynch, Sonya Deville & Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka, Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan on RAW

Asuka and Becky Lynch kicked off the match and Sonya Deville was tagged in early on before Bianca Belair joined in. Deville quickly passed off the tag to Rhea Ripley before the match continued. Ripley reversed a suplex and dropped Belair by the hair before Deville was tagged back in.

Liv Morgan and Belair hit Deville with double team moves before Lynch snuck in a tag and returned the favor on Morgan. The latter got a near fall off a knee strike in the corner before starting a ringside brawl with Ripley. Lynch went out and dragged Morgan back in before hitting her with a top rope move.

Back after a break on RAW, Ripley isolated Morgan in their corner but she managed to reverse a big move and make the tag to Belair. The EST of WWE hit a vertical suplex on Ripley before being caught on the top rope for a combined superplex by Sonya Deville and Rhea Ripley.

Asuka was back in and hit Deville with a German Suplex before Morgan snuck in a tag. We got a big sequence of moves from both teams before Deville got a few near falls on Morgan. Deville tried to use the ropes to get the pin but was caught. Morgan came in off the distraction and got the pin.

Result: Asuka, Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan def. Becky Lynch, Sonya Deville & Rhea Ripley

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

The RAW before WrestleMania Backlash saw AJ Styles pick up a big win while Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes had a face-off. Bobby Lashley took down his former teammate and Becky Lynch sent out a warning to Asuka on tonight's episode of the red brand.

