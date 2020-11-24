The RAW after Survivor Series kicked off with the men's Survivor Series team in the ring while Adam Pearce tried to figure out which one of them deserved a shot at the WWE championship. The five were bickering while Braun Strowman was annoyed to be the last one to be asked and shoved Pearce, dropping him in the ring while the others crowded around.

Back after a break on RAW, we saw footage of The Hurt Business asking The New Day for a title shot later in the night. Cedric got in Woods' face and he agreed to face them, even on their day off.

The New Day (c) vs. The Hurt Business - RAW Tag Team Championship match

Woods and Benjamin kicked off the match and Woods was in trouble early on. Benjamin tossed him around and kicked Kofi off the apron before we headed for commercials. Back on RAW, Shelton was still in control, but Kofi came in off a rapid tag with a big elbow drop and turned things around.

The two went outside where the referee counted them both out and handed the win to The Hurt Business on a technicality and New Day would keep their RAW Tag Team Championship. MVP got in the ring and mocked The New Day for running away and tricked them into restarting the title match.

Back after commercials, Kofi was tossed outside the ring before Benjamin and Cedric traded tags, isolating Kingston in the ring. They were focusing on Kofi's injured knee before he was able to make the tag to Woods.

Alexander hit the DDT on Woods and Shelton hit the Olympic Slam for a near-fall but Kofi broke it up. Kofi took out Alexander on the outside while Woods got a sudden roll-up pin for the win on Shelton.

Result: The New Day def. The Hurt Business

Match rating: A