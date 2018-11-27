×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE RAW Results November 26th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

Jojo
ANALYST
Feature
7.13K   //    27 Nov 2018, 10:02 IST

An action-packed episode of RAW concluded with a vicious beatdown
An action-packed episode of RAW concluded with a vicious beatdown

Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and RAW's GM-Elect, Baron Corbin were in the ring as RAW kicked off. They mentioned that they were thankful for the beating that Strowman got at their hands last week. Strowman appeared on the Titantron and he was in the hospital awaiting surgery for a shattered elbow. He promised that once he is back to full health, he would destroy the three.

Corbin said that it was unlikely that Braun would be able to face him at TLC and mentioned being the permanent GM of RAW as the light went out for Elias' entrance. Elias had a match with Lashley and had written him a song.

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

Lashley and team had to use cheap tricks to win the match
Lashley and team had to use cheap tricks to win the match

Elias landed a few chops early on before Lashley took control and went for an early pin but it was only a 2 count. Elias landed a kick, sending Lashley outside and then hit a baseball slide. Lashley recovered and threw Elias into the ropes.

Elias hit a dropkick and more chops before Lashley threw him outside. Mcintyre almost got involved before Lashley sent Elias into the ring post. Elias hit a knee to the head and a flying elbow but Rush dragged the referee out of the ring before the three count.

The official was about to call the match in Elias' favor due to the distraction but Corbin announced that the match was now a No DQ bout. Elias attacked McIntyre and Corbin on the outside before trying to break his guitar on Lashley's head.

Corbin got a steel chair and hit Elias with it. Outside, Elias was hit with a Claymore before McIntyre sent him through the steel steps. Lashley steamrolled through Elias, mocking Braun in the process and speared him for the win.

Result: Elias def. Bobby Lashley

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Braun Strowman Baron Corbin WWE Results
Jojo
ANALYST
Meh...
WWE RAW Results November 19th 2018, latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results November 5th 2018, latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results September 3rd 2018, latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results October 29th 2018, latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results, October 15th 2018, Latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results August 20th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results September 17th 2018, latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results October 22nd 2018, latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results October 1st 2018, latest Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results September 24th 2018, latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us