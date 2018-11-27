WWE RAW Results November 26th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

An action-packed episode of RAW concluded with a vicious beatdown

Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and RAW's GM-Elect, Baron Corbin were in the ring as RAW kicked off. They mentioned that they were thankful for the beating that Strowman got at their hands last week. Strowman appeared on the Titantron and he was in the hospital awaiting surgery for a shattered elbow. He promised that once he is back to full health, he would destroy the three.

Corbin said that it was unlikely that Braun would be able to face him at TLC and mentioned being the permanent GM of RAW as the light went out for Elias' entrance. Elias had a match with Lashley and had written him a song.

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

Lashley and team had to use cheap tricks to win the match

Elias landed a few chops early on before Lashley took control and went for an early pin but it was only a 2 count. Elias landed a kick, sending Lashley outside and then hit a baseball slide. Lashley recovered and threw Elias into the ropes.

Elias hit a dropkick and more chops before Lashley threw him outside. Mcintyre almost got involved before Lashley sent Elias into the ring post. Elias hit a knee to the head and a flying elbow but Rush dragged the referee out of the ring before the three count.

The official was about to call the match in Elias' favor due to the distraction but Corbin announced that the match was now a No DQ bout. Elias attacked McIntyre and Corbin on the outside before trying to break his guitar on Lashley's head.

Corbin got a steel chair and hit Elias with it. Outside, Elias was hit with a Claymore before McIntyre sent him through the steel steps. Lashley steamrolled through Elias, mocking Braun in the process and speared him for the win.

Result: Elias def. Bobby Lashley

