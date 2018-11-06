WWE RAW Results November 5th 2018, latest Monday Night Raw winners, video highlights

RAW in Manchester began with the entire red brand roster standing on the ramp. There was security outside the ring, seemingly for protection from Braun Strowman as Acting RAW General Manager made his way to the ring.

Corbin welcomed the crowd to RAW, who booed the living daylights out of him. He told them not to be alarmed by the security, as someone as high profile as him needs it. He began to hype Survivor Series. He announced the two traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series matches for men and women. He added that the World Cup controversy will be addressed by Stephanie McMahon next week. He then declared himself as the team leader for Survivor Series and said that due to his managerial duties, he can't compete.

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre were announced as the first two members of Team RAW. Corbin said that Braun Strowman will also be a part of it, and said that while he understood that Strowman may be upset at him, but he needed to learn to accept authority.

As for the RAW Women's team, Alexa Bliss was announced as team captain. Bliss said she could get used to her business attire and started to boss around the women, saying that the Riott Squad would face Natalya, Sasha Banks & Bayley up next.

Alexa Bliss continued to talk but got interrupted by RAW GM Kurt Angle! Kurt Angle says competing the World Cup lit a fire under him. He provoked Corbin, saying that he wanted everyone to step up but he never did. He challenged him to a match, with the winner being team Captain. Angle, unlike Corbin, wanted to actually compete.

Angle departed and Alexa Bliss was about to say "And the match starts NO-" before being interrupted by Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men furiously marched to the ring, taking down the security before Corbin ran away to the back. The roster tried to stop Strowman but got into a brawl themselves. Charly Caruso interviewed Natalya, Bayley and Sasha Banks. Natalya paid tribute to her dad, wearing Jim Neidhart's sunglasses.

